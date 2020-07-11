Back in the early 2000s, it was hard to believe that Lost In Space would ever make a huge comeback. Some writers (myself included) wrote off the original series as totally unsalvagable and too cheesy to survive. The 1998 reboot of the movie didn't do the franchise any favors, and seemed desperately in search of geek cred and mainstream acceptance at the same time. Prior to 2018, the cast of Lost In Space was almost entirely white and male, making its relevance questionable in a contemporary setting.

The 2018 Netflix reboot of Lost In Space changed all of that. The new series is smart, diverse, and better science fiction than most mainstream TV. It also manages to keep some of the quirky charms of the original series, even if Parker Posey's Dr. Smith steals the show every single time.

At the end of Season 2, the future of Lost In Space was left in question. So, what's up with Season 3? Here's everything we know about Lost In Space Season 3, from casting, to the plot, to the release date, and more. Spoilers ahead for Lost In Space Seasons 1-2.

Dr. Smith (Parker Posey) and the Robinsons in Season 2. Netflix

What is Lost In Space?

Lost In Space is a contemporary remake of the 1965 family/sci-fi series of the same name. Lost In Space represents the third (aired) version of the concept and the fourth version overall. (In 2004, John Woo directed a pilot for a series called The Robinsons: Lost In Space, though it never aired.)

In all versions, Lost In Space centers on the Robinson family and their adventures aboard a spacecraft called the Jupiter 2. In 1998, Lost In Space was remade into a mainstream summer blockbuster starring William Hurt, Matt Leblanc, Gary Oldman, and Heather Graham. Written by Akiva Goldsman, the film was considered to be a critical and financial failure at the time, though it has gained a cult appreciation more recently.

The original series predated Star Trek by one year and was shot entirely in black-and-white. This first season was far darker and realistic than the subsequent seasons, which makes the original legacy of Lost In Space a somewhat mixed. The show is most famous for the scheming Dr. Smith (Jonathan Harris), young Will Robinson (Bill Mummy) and a friendly robot whose most famous catchphrase was "Danger, Will Robinson."

The Netflix series takes a hard science fiction approach to the material but retains the family dynamic. The Robot in the new series is also more focal, mostly because the Robot is also, an alien robot. Both seasons have met with critical acclaim, proving that the old-fashioned perception didn't dissuade new viewers. While the Lost In Space fandom certainly has many longtime fans of the original series, a huge portion of its fans are brand new.

Where did Lost In Space Season 2 leave off?

At the end of Season 2, the survivors of the massive colony ship the Resolute were forced to split up. All the children were put on one of the smaller Jupiter spacecraft, while the rest of the humans stayed behind. Judy Robinson was put in charge of this spaceship full of kids, and which encountered the long-lost spaceship called the Fortuna. Turns out, Judy's biological father Grant Kelly was at the helm. It was a huge cliffhanger, in which the Robot and all the kids were stranded in an unknown part of space, while Maureen and John Robinson were in another. What's more, the origin of the alien Robots is still totally unclear and must be addressed in Season 3.

Is Lost In Space Season 3 confirmed?

Yes. After Season 2 was released in December of 2019, the renewal of Lost In Space for another season was actually uncertain for quite a while. That changed on March 9, 2020, when Variety confirmed Season 3 was underway.

When will Lost In Space Season 3 hit Netflix?

Lost In Space Season 3 comes to Netflix sometime in 2021. That said, the initial announcement happened right before the COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide. There's no official word whether pre-production has started on Season 3. So, if it were to get pushed back another year, don't be shocked. That said, filming can't start too late, otherwise, these kids (actors Maxwell Jenkins, Taylor Russell, and Mina Sundwall) are going to start looking a lot older.

The Robinson family in Season 2. Netflix

Who is in Lost In Space Season 3?

Right now the entire regular cast is expected to return. That includes:

Molly Parker as Maureen Robinson

Toby Stephens as John Robinson

Maxwell Jenkins as Will Robinson

Taylor Russell as Judy Robinson

Mina Sundwall as Penny Robinson

Ignacio Serricchio as Don West

Parker Posey as June Harris / Dr. Smith

Brian Steele as the Robot

In terms of returning cast members, the biggest question mark is whether or not JJ Feild will return as Ben Adler. In Season 2, Adler was apparently killed by a bunch of robots, but that's not actually been confirmed. Parker Posey's return is also a little questionable. She'll almost certainly be in Season 3, but like Adler, her character — "Dr. Smith" — seemed to sacrifice herself to save Maureen, but later, her scarf was discovered in a cargo container on board the Jupiter ship containing all the kids. So, when, and how Posey's Dr. Smith returns will certainly be a huge plot point. It's also a good bet that a new actor will be cast to play Grant Kelly, Judy's long-lost biological father.

Who is writing and producing Lost In Space Season 3?

Since 2018, Lost In Space has been written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. This will be the case for Season 3 as well. Zack Estrin has been the showrunner since Season 1, and that looks to also be the case for Season 3.

The show is partially produced by Kevin Burns and Jon Janashi, who have held the production rights since 1998. The contemporary and critically acclaimed Lost In Space is actually the second attempt by Burns and Janashi to bring the franchise back as a TV show. They also produced the 2004 pilot The Robinsons: Lost In Space, which was directed by John Woo, and starred future Star Trek: Discovery star, Jayne Brook. The Robinsons was never aired and was Lost In Space was shelved until 2017.

The producers of the new series consider it to be a return to the more serious tone present in the first season of the classic show.

The Robots have all kinds of secrets we've yet to understand. Netflix.

Will Season 3 be the last season Lost In Space?

Yes. Lost In Space will end with Season 3. This is straight from showrunner Zack Estrin, who said in March 2020:

"From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy...A three-part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle, and end."

What is the plot of Lost In Space Season 3?

It's unclear right now, but the series has to address a lot of dangling plot threads. Clearly, the Robinson family will either be reunited — or not. The survival of Dr. Smith has to be addressed, and the secret to the origin of the mysterious race of alien robots has to be fully explained. On top of that, Season 3 will need to explain how Judy's biological father, Grant Kelly, is wrapped up in all of that. It's actually quite a lot of material, and considering Season 3 left all the characters "lost in space" in their own unique ways, it means the writers have their work cut out for them. That said, for fans of the series so far, there's every reason to believe this season will be the best one yet.