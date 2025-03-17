Max keeps doubling down on the irony of its name by minimizing what’s actually available to watch on the platform. Its owner, Warner Bros., has never been shy about cutting its losses, whether by refusing to release movies after they’re finished or removing old shows from streaming. Now, one of Warner Bros.’ most iconic series is on the chopping block, proving that not even brand mascots are safe from their own masters.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. Discovery has removed Looney Tunes, the original Warner Bros. cartoon short series that ran from 1930 to 1969, from Max. While more recent Looney Tunes spinoffs remain, the original cultural touchpoint — the shorts that made Bugs Bunny a pop culture icon — are now completely unavailable to stream. Purchasing them digitally isn’t an option either, although you can shell out for Blu-rays.

The original Looney Tunes shorts are now much harder to watch. Moviestore/Shutterstock

Deadline claims this is the result of “a new plan whereby the streamer will prioritize adult and family programming,” leaving children-focused shows behind. That would explain why HBO has also chosen not to renew Sesame Street.

Still, Warner Bros. has been disappointingly apathetic about its own iconic franchise. Live-action/animation hybrid movie Coyote vs. Acme was pulled from its release schedule despite being finished, as the studio judged it would be more profitable as a write-off. And while there is a Looney Tunes movie in theaters now, The Day the Earth Blew Up, it was taken off of Max’s release schedule and saved when another distributor picked it up.

Looney Tunes is now gone from Max, despite a current theatrical release offering the franchise a potential boost. Ketchup Entertainment/Warner Bros.

If the idea of a streaming service doubling as a content archive wasn’t already dead and buried, it certainly is now. Max, in particular, is prone to pulling anything at any moment — Westworld, once a flagship HBO series, was erased from the service as a cost-cutting measure (although it can still be purchased).

Streaming platforms are run by businesses, not charities, but other platforms aren’t nearly as ruthless when it comes to their own content. It’s difficult to imagine, for example, Netflix erasing House of Cards from existence despite the show’s age. And is the money saved really worth it if you earn a reputation for murdering Bugs Bunny in the process?

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is now playing in theaters.