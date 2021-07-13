It feels like only yesterday that Marvel’s Loki was making its long-awaited premiere on Disney+. And yet, this week will see the live-action comic-book series wrapping up its critically acclaimed first season. Coming off the fifth episode’s cliffhanger ending last week, major anticipation surrounds the release of the sixth and final installment of Loki Season 1.

Fortunately, Loki Episode 6 promises to deliver plenty of last-minute twists and thrills, which should give Marvel fans everywhere plenty to talk about in the days and weeks to come. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know to prepare for the upcoming Disney+ premiere of Loki Episode 6.

When is the Loki Episode 6 release date?

Loki Episode 6 premieres Wednesday, July 14th on Disney+. It serves as the series’ Season 1 finale.

When is the Loki Episode 6 release time?

King Loki. Marvel Studios

Loki Episode 6 becomes available to stream on Disney+ Wednesday, July 14th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is the Loki Episode 6 runtime?

Currently, there’s no telling how long Loki Episode 6 will run. The Disney+ series’ first five episodes (with the exception of its 43-minute third installment) have run fairly close to the 50-minute mark. It seems safe to assume that the Loki Episode 6 runtime will stay somewhere in that vicinity.

But don’t be surprised if Loki Episode 6 ends up being the series’ longest to date, or if it crosses the 60-minute mark. Both possibilities are, at this point, looking pretty likely.

Where can I watch Loki Episode 6?

Loki is a Disney+ exclusive series, so its finale (as well as the other five episodes) will only be available to paid Disney+ subscribers.

What is the plot of Loki Episode 6?

The final shot of Loki Episode 5. Marvel Studios

There are still quite a few loose ends Loki Episode 6 has to tie up before the Marvel series comes to an end. The biggest (and most obvious) is the long-awaited answer to the identity of the Time Variance Authority’s mysterious creator.

Loki Episode 5 set up the possibility that the TVA leader has been hiding out in the strange cosmic castle we last saw Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) approaching. Given this, Loki Episode 6 won’t waste too much time before resolving its longest-running plot thread. The series also has yet to reveal what the Nexus event was that got Sylvie arrested by the TVA in the first place, and questions remain regarding Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw).

But if there’s one thing Loki Episode 6 needs to do in order to be a satisfying episode of television, it’s that it has to feature a scene of Mobius (Owen Wilson) finally getting to ride one of his beloved jet skis. If the Loki finale doesn’t give fans that, one truly has to wonder if any of this was even worth it (kidding, but only kind of).

Is there a Loki Episode 6 trailer?

Disney+ doesn’t put out weekly episodic trailers for any of its major original series, so no official trailer for Loki Episode 6 has been released. There’s still some footage from previous Loki trailers that has yet to be shown in the series itself, so feel free to comb through the mid-season trailer included below while waiting for Loki Episode 6 to finally drop on Disney+ this coming Wednesday.