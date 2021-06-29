Loki Episode 4 release date, start time, spoilers, trailer, and Disney+ schedule

It’s looking bad for Loki and his new variant companion. Episode 3 ended with Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino stranded on Lamentis-1, a purple moon in the midst of its destruction. It was an unexpected place for the episode to end, and Marvel fans spent the past week anxious to see how the two Loki variants inevitably survive. Fortunately, they don’t have much longer to wait.

The Disney+ debut of Loki Episode 4 is almost here, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming episode’s premiere — from release date and time to plot details.

When is the Loki Episode 4 release date?

Loki Episode 4 is set to premiere Wednesday, June 30th on Disney+.

When is the Loki Episode 4 release time?

Lamentis-1. Marvel Studios

Loki Episode 4 will drop on Disney+ Wednesday, June 30th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What’s the Loki release schedule on Disney+?

New episodes of Loki premiere Wednesdays on Disney+. Only two episodes of the Marvel series will be left after the release of its fourth installment this week.

The Loki Season 1 finale will be released on Disney+ Wednesday, July 14th.

How long is the Loki Episode 4 runtime?

The Loki Episode 4 runtime is, as of now, a mystery. The Disney+ series’ first two episodes both ran a little over 50 minutes long, but its third episode only clocked in at 43 minutes (counting credits). Therefore, there’s the potential that Loki Episode 4 could run anywhere between 40 and 50 minutes in length.

What is the plot of Loki Episode 4?

Sophia Di Martino in Loki Episode 3. Marvel Studios

There’s no official plot synopsis for Loki Episode 4, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have some idea of what’s to come in the episode this week.

Based on previous Loki trailers and featurettes, it seems safe to assume that the new episode will pick up relatively close to where last week’s episode left off — with Loki and Sylvie still trapped on Lamentis-1. From there, it’s possible the episode could finally reveal more about Sylvie, her origins, and her history with the TVA, and it may also pick back up with some of the characters who were absent from Loki Episode 3, including Owen Wilson’s Mobius.

Where to watch Loki Episode 4

Loki is a Disney+ exclusive series only available to the platform’s paid subscribers.

Is there a Loki Episode 4 trailer?

While Marvel has not released a trailer specifically for Loki Episode 4, the studio did just recently unveil a new mid-season trailer for the series. The teaser features plenty of previously unseen footage from upcoming Loki episodes, including several moments showing Loki and Sylvie held captive again by the TVA.

However, some of the more interesting moments in the mid-season teaser show Loki, Sylvie, and Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in a new, green-tinted cosmic environment. Given everything that we know about Loki right now, it seems likely that said environment could very well be the domain of the so-called Time Keepers, which means some long-awaited revelations may finally be on their way.