The series premiere of Marvel’s Loki gave fans a lot to talk about last week. There were Infinity Stones in desk drawers, talking animated clocks, and even discussions of Nexus Events. Indeed, the Disney+ show somehow managed to cram all of that into its premiere while also taking the time to totally redefine the God of Mischief’s place within the MCU, forever.

Coming off its game-changing premiere, Loki isn’t showing any signs of slowing down either. That means Marvel fans will want to watch the series’ second installment as soon as possible, so here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ premiere of Loki Episode 2 — from release time to runtime.

When is the Loki Episode 2 release date?

Loki Episode 2 becomes available to stream Wednesday, June 16th on Disney+.

When is the Loki Episode 2 release time?

Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, and Wunmi Mosaku in Loki. Marvel Studios

Loki Episode 2 will premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, June 16th at 12:01 a.m. Pacific, or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

What’s the Loki release schedule on Disney+?

Marvel is releasing new episodes of Loki weekly on Wednesdays. The second of its six episodes premieres this coming Wednesday, June 16th, with its third episode following a week later on June 23rd.

Following that release schedule, the Loki Season 1 finale will be released on Disney+ Wednesday, July 14th.

How long is the Loki Episode 2 runtime?

Early reports indicate that Loki Episode 2 will run around 54 minutes in length (counting its end credits). That’s a few minutes longer than the Loki premiere’s 52-minute runtime and puts the series on par with the episode lengths that its Disney+ predecessor, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, averaged week-to-week.

Since there are only six episodes of Loki and every one of Marvel’s Disney+ series are said to clock in at around six hours from beginning to end, that means fans can likely expect every Loki episode to run around 50 minutes to an hour in length.

What is the plot of Loki Episode 2?

Tom Hiddleston and Wunmi Mosaku in Loki. Marvel Studios

Marvel has not released an official plot synopsis for Loki Episode 2 yet, which makes predicting what’s to come this week difficult. That being said, the Disney+ show’s premiere did end with Loki (Tom Hiddleston) agreeing to help the TVA in their search for another Loki variant that has been causing the organization a lot of problems recently.

So fans can likely expect to see even more scenes between Loki and Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two pair up to find their time-hopping target. There’ll probably be plenty more meta MCU references and delightful time-travel gags scattered throughout it as well.

In other words, it should be a lot of fun to watch.

Where to watch Loki Episode 2

Loki is a Disney+ exclusive series only available to the streaming service’s paid subscribers.

Is there a Loki Episode 2 trailer?

As was the case with both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Marvel appears to be holding off on releasing weekly episodic trailers for Loki. Consequently, no official trailer has been released yet specifically for Loki Episode 2.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty of footage that wasn’t featured in the Loki premiere for fans to comb through in previous trailers for the series. Marvel also released a handful of Loki featurettes over the course of the past week, including one spotlighting Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer and one featuring the show’s cast and creative team talking all about the MCU’s beloved God of Mischief.

Both featurettes show footage from future episodes of Loki, so feel free to check them out for yourself below.