Legend of Vox Machina release date, time, cast, and trailer for Amazon’s D&D epic

Spinning out of the wildly popular Critical Role podcasts and YouTube channel comes The Legend of Vox Machina, a fresh animated fantasy adventure series from Amazon Prime Video.

For both the uninitiated and faithful followers of the live-streamed Dungeons and Dragons-style quests enacted with full vocal casts, we’re here to deliver all the details of what fans can expect when this irreverent adult animation offering rolls out this week.

When is The Legend of Vox Machina release date?

The cast of the new animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina. Amazon Studios

The Legend of Vox Machina releases its initial three episodes on Friday, January 28, 2022. Then a trio of subsequent episodes will premiere weekly until the final batch airs on February 18.

Where can I watch The Legend of Vox Machina?

The inaugural season of The Legend of Vox Machina consists of 12 episodes and will be presented exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

When is The Legend of Vox Machina release time?

Prime Video usually releases new episodes and movies at 12 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). If Amazon airs The Legend of Vox Machina at 12 a.m. Greenwich on January 28, then the series should arrive on the streaming platform on Thursday, January 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

Taliesin Jaffe voices Percy de Rolo in The Legend of Vox Machina. Amazon Studios

What is The Legend of Vox Machina plot?

Vox Machina’s bloody-good narrative centers around Critical Role’s first live-streamed Dungeons & Dragons campaign, known as the Briarwood Arc, presented from March 2015 to November 2017. We follow a motley crew of ale-guzzling misfit mercenaries known as Vox Machina on planet Exandria and the continent of Tal’Dorei.

This foul-mouthed ragtag band is hunting down a ferocious evil beast that’s terrorizing local villages and hamlets. But the heroic task becomes personal as marauding magical entities threaten to consume Exandria and the Vox Machina is the kingdom’s last hope.

How did The Legend of Vox Machina come together?

The Legend of Vox Machina followed a meandering route onto the airwaves by being the first campaign in Critical Role’s ribald run of web-based escapades. With fans clamoring for some evolution of the webcast beyond its current platforms, the creators mounted a Kickstarter campaign in 2019 to adapt their debut D&D trek into an animated special. Once funded with a stratospheric $11 million, it expanded into an R-rated animation series picked up by Amazon.

The prolific folks at Titmouse are producing this raunchy, mature-themed series with a wicked sense of humor. The studio wizards have delivered major animation projects across multiple networks with shows like Star Trek: Lower Decks, Superjail!, Big Mouth, Metalocalypse, The Venture Bros., Black Dynamite, Turbo Fast, and Animaniacs.

Grey Griffin and Matthew Mercer voice characters Delilah Briarwood and Sylas Briarwood in The Legend of Vox Machina. Amazon Studios

Is The Legend of Vox Machina suitable for children?

The short answer is NO. The show’s subject matter and violence are intended for adults only and contain lots of blood, gore, and profanity.

Who wrote The Legend of Vox Machina?

Vox Machina was penned by Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer, the cast of Critical Role and Star Wars: Force of Destiny’s Jennifer Muro. Critical Role’s gang will be acting as executive producers in collaboration with Star Wars: Resistance’s Brandon Auman and Metalocalypse’s Chris Prynoski. The project's supervising director is Sung Jin Ahn of Niko and the Sword of the Light.

Who is in The Legend of Vox Machina cast?

Most of the original voice actors from Critical Role’s debut D&D campaign will reprise their roles. Some of their impressive credits include work on The Last of Us, Uncharted 4, Naruto, Demon Slayer, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Final Fantasy XIV, and Fullmetal Alchemist. Here’s who you’ll be hearing:

Ashley Johnson as Pike Trickfoot (Gnome Cleric)

Laura Bailey as Vex’ahlia “Vex” Vessar (Half-Elf Ranger)

Liam O’Brien as Vax’ildan “Vax” Vessar (Half-Elf Rogue)

Marisha Ray as Keyleth of the Air Ashari (Half-Elf Druid)

Matthew Mercer as Sylas Briarwood and others

Sam Riegel as Scanlan Shorthalt (Gnome Bard)

Taliesin Jaffe as Percival Fredrickstein Von Musel Klossowski de Rolo III (Gunslinger)

Travis Willingham as Grog Strongjaw (Goliath Barbarian)

Liam O’Brien and Sam Riegel voice Vax’ildan and Scanlan Shorthalt in The Legend of Vox Machina. Amazon Studios

Who are The Legend of Vox Machina guest stars?

The Legend of Vox Machina will be fortified with a great list of guest stars from TV shows and films like The Lord of the Rings, Doctor Who, Lost, Firefly, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Arrested Development. Check out the entire list of aural cameos:

Darin De Paul as Kerrion Stonefell, David Tennant as General Krieg, Dominic Monaghan as Archibald Desnay, Esme Creed-Miles as Cassandra de Rolo, Eugene Byrd as Jarrett, Gina Torres as Keeper Yennen, Grey Griffin as Delilah Briarwood, Indira Varma as Lady Allura Vysoren, Kelly Hu as Dr. Anna Ripley, Khary Payton as Sovereign Uriel Tal’Dorei, Max Mittelman as Desmond, Rory McCann as Duke Vedmire, Stephanie Beatriz as Lady Kima, Stephen Root as Professor Anders, Sunil Malhotra as Shaun Gilmore, Tony Hall as Sir Fince, and Tracie Thoms as the Everlight.

Will there be The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2?

The Legend of Vox Machina was given a massive vote of confidence by Amazon and has already been greenlit for a second season before the first dozen episodes even arrived. Season 2 will also contain 12 episodes but has no future premiere date yet.

Is there a Legend of Vox Machina trailer?

Luckily, your quest towards seeing the official trailer for The Legend of Vox Machina is closer than you think and won’t result in any severe depletion of your roving band’s provisions.

Put the kiddies to bed and check out the adults-only red band preview below: