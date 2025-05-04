The Last of Us is a sprawling story, but it can be neatly divided into two categories: before Joel (Pedro Pascal) is murdered via golf club, and after. HBO’s adaptation of the divisive video game reached that inflection point two weeks ago, and its second season is now dedicated to the aftermath. The show may not be the same without Pascal, but Joel’s surrogate daughter Ellie (Bella Ramsey) his inherited his capacity for violence.

Last week’s Last of Us episode was relatively quiet, but it was just the calm before another storm. Our characters are heading towards another explosive confrontation, and this week’s episode could offer a sample of the action to come. Here’s everything you need to know about The Last of Us Episode 4, from its release date and time to its potential plot.

Dina and Ellie are on the warpath. HBO

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date?

Like HBO’s other major releases — think The Penguin, House of the Dragon, or The White Lotus — The Last of Us airs each Sunday night on HBO and Max. Episode 4 will be available to stream on Sunday, May 3.

What is The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 Release Time?

The Last of Us is HBO’s latest Sunday night watercooler show. Each episode premieres on HBO at 9:00 p.m. ET, which is 6:00 p.m. PT. Episode 4 will be available to stream on Max starting at the same time.

Is There A Trailer for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4?

Yes, there is. Like all HBO shows, The Last of Us offers a preview of each week’s episode. The Episode 4 trailer teases the arrival of Jeffrey Wright’s Isaac and a major ambush from an Infected horde.

What is the Plot of The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4?

After losing Joel in Episode 2, Ellie and her best friend Dina (Isabela Merced) have set off to hunt down his attackers. The beginning of their journey in Episode 3 wasn’t all that eventful, but that stands to change in Episode 4. Ellie and Dina are tracking the Washington Liberation Front back to their Seattle stomping grounds, but their search will be interrupted by a swarm of rabid Infected. Episode 4 will also likely dive into the origins of the W.L.F., with a flashback focused on its ruthless leader, Isaac (Wright).

Will The Last of Us Episode 4 catch up with Tommy? HBO

How Many Episodes Are Left in The Last of Us Season 2?

The second season of The Last of Us contains seven episodes. That’s two less than Season 1, and that means we’ll officially be more than halfway through this chapter. For those who played the original game, Season 2 may feel like it’s moving pretty fast. This won’t be the end, however, as HBO has bigger plans for The Last of Us beyond Season 2.

Will There be a Season 3 of The Last of Us?

Yes! HBO renewed The Last of Us shortly before the premiere of Season 2. Co-showrunner Craig Mazin has suggested the series would need to go three or four seasons to adapt the game’s story properly. He’s also determined not to move beyond the plot of the game, so depending on the scale of Season 3, HBO’s The Last of Us could be a kind of trilogy. Whatever the plan is, there’s more coming, which means more drama and heartbreak for Ellie and Dina.

The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 4 premieres May 3, 2025 on Max.