Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us Season 2 Episode 2!

The Last of Us Season 2 has always been hotly anticipated by the fans, but the type of anticipation varied between fans who have played the game and fans who haven’t. The reason for that became evident in Episode 2, when the series adapted the most shocking moment of The Last of Us Part II and possibly the most shocking moment in video game history: Abby avenging her father’s murder by fatally whacking Joel with a golf club.

Even if you knew it was coming, it was still a brutal moment of television. Fans had no idea it was coming so early in the series, especially since it was previously established the series would take a slower pace than the games and stretch the action out over multiple seasons. But is this really the end of Joel (and Pedro Pascal) for the series? The answer has to be absolutely not.

Ellie is forced to watch her adopted father get murdered in front of her. HBO

First of all, Joel can absolutely still show up in The Last of Us without a Jon-Snow-esque resurrection. Much of Season 1, from the prologue to the Bill and Frank episode to the Left Behind adaptation, takes place in the past, so there’s absolutely room for flashbacks. Plus, Episode 2 began with a scene within Abby’s dreams, so Joel appearing outside of reality itself is still totally on the table.

Usually, the first place to look for evidence of Joel’s return would be the trailer, as he does appear often in the “weeks ahead” trailer that was released last week. However, this isn’t a guarantee. The Last of Us Part II infamously included shots and lines that didn’t appear at all in the actual gameplay.

However, at least some of Joel’s appearances must be real, because we have confirmation of an upcoming flashback hiding in plain sight. Episode 1 established that Jackson Hole’s best cannabis farmer Eugene was murdered by Joel, something Eugene’s wife Gail still resents him for. While we haven’t seen Eugene yet, we know he will appear later, as Matrix actor Joe Pantoliano will portray him in a future episode.

So at the very least, Joel will reappear to resolve the Eugene storyline in a future episode. But considering how important Joel was to Ellie and how much of Season 2 will focus on her grieving process, he’ll definitely be around in her memories or dreams. The real question is whether he’ll appear in future seasons. As great as the story is, it won’t be the same without Joel or Pedro Pascal’s portrayal of him. Maybe we’ll get a prequel episode for him in Season 3, but his presence will always haunt this post-apocalyptic world.

The Last of Us Season 2 is now streaming on Max.