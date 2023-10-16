Movies

10 Years Later, a Controversial Superhero Franchise is Getting a Big Reboot

The ass-kicking mantle has been passed.

by Dais Johnston
Universal Pictures

2023 is gripped by reboot fever. Frasier is quipping again, iCarly is vlogging again, and Scott Pilgrim is getting an animated makeover. But while it’s a great time to relaunch an old story, it’s also a great time to tell new superhero stories. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is chugging along, the DC Universe is eyeing a reboot, and Prime Video’s Boys Universe is somehow lampooning the giant franchises while being one itself. Circumstances are perfect for a long-awaited reboot, and now it may finally be happening... just not how you think.

During a New York Comic-Con panel for his upcoming movie Argylle, Kick-Ass director and co-writer Matthew Vaughn provided a hopeful update about a possible reboot of the superhero series. “Kick-Ass changed people’s perception of what a superhero film is. We’re doing it again,” Entertainment Weekly reports Vaughn saying. “None of the other characters from the other Kick-Ass are in it, though we’d like to have them back after the reboot. I can’t really talk about it, but it’s fun!”

Matthew Vaughn at New York Comic-Con on October 14.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kick-Ass was based on the comic book series written by Mark Millar, which underwent its own reboot in 2018. Millar’s new series focuses on Patience Lee, a Black veteran who takes on a superheroic alter-ego. Essentially, the comic book has provided a built-in reboot premise should Vaughn choose to adapt it for his upcoming movie.

Regardless of the substance of Vaughn’s script, this is the perfect time for a Kick-Ass reboot. While the first two movies riffed on the superhero movies of a pre-Avengers world, we’re now entrenched in a world where superhero franchises aren’t afraid to knock off half the Earth’s population or explore a complicated multiverse. Life as a superhero is even more complicated than it used to be.

Patience Lee in the Kick-Ass relaunch.

Image Comics

Vaughn has been speculating about a Kick-Ass reboot since 2021, and some rights issues he spoke about with Collider at the time have since cleared up, making this as good a time as any to get going. Kick-Ass is a superhero franchise that picked apart the genre with plenty of gore and profanity well before that approach became popular, but while two movies make it nothing more than just a footnote, a third chapter released a decade later could cement it in superhero history alongside the big boys — like The Boys.

