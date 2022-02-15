The MCU is about to get weird. Not only does Marvel’s next movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, look like a wild ride, but a new poster released alongside the film’s Super Bowl commercial could reveal its biggest cameo yet.

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Is Deadpool in Doctor Strange 2?

Ever since Disney bought Fox, fans have been wondering when Ryan Reynolds would show up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Official confirmation that the character would be integrated into the MCU only fueled speculation. Then came the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Marvel

The Doctor Strange sequel is set to go beyond anything else in the MCU in terms of its exploration of the multiverse. Where Loki was focused on the “sacred timeline” and No Way Home was largely Peter Parker’s story, Multiverse of Madness appears to be an Avengers-level crossover featuring various new and old characters embarking on a multi-dimensional adventure.

This feels like the perfect opportunity for Deadpool to slip in, whether he plays a major role in the plot or simply shows up in a post-credits scene. However, after Marvel released a new poster for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, some fans may have noticed an exciting new clue.

Deadpool in the Multiverse of Madness poster?

The new Doctor Strange 2 poster is full of little details. It even seems to confirm the live-action arrival of Captain Carter from What If...? in the form of a sliver of her UK-themed shield. But does it also feature Deadpool?

You sort of have to squint to see it, but honestly, that shadowy shard of glass really does look like Deadpool.

Of course, you should take this with a grain of salt. On the one hand, it seems unlikely that Marvel would officially reveal Deadpool’s MCU debut with a blurry image of him hidden in a movie poster. Then again, considering his fourth-wall-breaking powers, it kind of makes sense to have him hiding in plain sight while staring directly at fans and asking them not to give up the secret.

Thankfully, Marvel seems less concerned with giving away big cameos for Multiverse of Madness than it did with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The latest trailer seemingly confirmed Patrick Stewart’s return as Professor X via narration, so if Deadpool is an important part of this movie, we’ll probably find out pretty soon.