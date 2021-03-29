The Irregulars Season 2 is canceled

This article about Season 2 of the series The Irregulars was originally published on March 29, 2021, and updated on January 23, 2022 following the cancellation of the series. Read on for the original article, with some new changes to reflect the latest updates on this topic.

Netflix’s The Irregulars takes detective stories, supernatural stories, and teen dramas and combines them all to make an emotional, gripping, and occasionally devastating series. But after a mere eight episodes, what is next for Beatrice, Jessie, and the rest of the gang? Plenty happened in this Sherlock Holmes adjacent thriller, but there’s still more to be explored.

Unfortunately, those stories will be left untouched, as Netflix canceled The Irregulars after one season. Here’s everything to know about what happened.

Has Netflix renewed The Irregulars for a Season 2?

Netflix

No, The Irregulars will not be returning for a second season. Despite it being similar to other shows with a similar sci-fi background and demographic like Stranger Things and Dark, Netflix chose to cancel the series in May 2021.

Why did Netflix cancel The Irregulars?

As is common with the streaming service, it’s tough to tell why Netflix cancels shows, as it never releases viewership data or official reasoning behind any of its axes. However, with many Netflix shows, cancellation usually comes down to viewing numbers not making up for production costs. So it’s safe to say the same thing happened with The Irregulars.

Is there a trailer for The Irregulars Season 2?

Netflix

Unfortunately, no Season 2 of The Irregulars means no Season 2 trailer.

What happened in The Irregulars Season 1?

Netflix

The Irregulars begins as a monster-of-the-week mystery hybrid show. But over the course of the season, it morphs into the heartbreaking story of two sisters who must reckon with their past, their fears, and their gifts to save the world — even if it means sacrificing what they love most.

After tracking down the monstrous mysteries to an ominous “Rip,” they team up with none other than John Watson and Sherlock Holmes to find the Rip and close it before it’s too late. Along the way, Jessie and Bea realize Sherlock is actually Jessie’s dad, and their mother was an “Ipsissimus,” someone who can explore a person’s memories just by touching them. Not only that, but Jessie is an Ipsissimus too and must learn to use her powers — and who to trust because of them.

On the non-magical side of things, Prince Leopold briefly escapes his royal life and falls in with Bea and her gang. The two share a connection, even though Leo hides his true identity and his darkest secret — his hemophilia — from her.

By the end of the season, Jessie, Bea, Sherlock, and Watson find the Rip and are finally reunited with Bea and Jessie’s mother. However, she has plans to open the Rip entirely, letting loose everything on the other side and abolishing death altogether. Jessie and Bea have to face sacrificing the one thing they had grown up without, but Sherlock can’t take it and is absorbed by the Rip. So now, The Irregulars is a Sherlock Holmes show without Sherlock Holmes.

What would have happened in The Irregulars Season 2?

Netflix

It’s unknown how much The Irregulars got into planning Season 2 before it was canceled. But it would have hopefully answered the questions left behind after Season 1. In the finale, Leo revealed to Bea he would be returning to his royal life in exchange for help for their friend Billy, so would he — and could he — return in a second season?

In the last scene, Bea asks Watson how one can stop loving someone when loving them hurts too much. He simply replies, “You don’t.” This explains why Sherlock tried to chase after his long-lost love, why Bea won’t be able to get over Leo, and possibly why Watson won’t handle Sherlock’s absence.

The Irregulars is streaming on Netflix.