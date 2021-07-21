Henry Golding has big “main character energy

We’re doing things a little differently today by leading with a story from our powerhouse of an entertainment desk. It’s an interview with the actor Henry Golding by Inverse senior staff writer Eric Francisco.

In addition to the warm, original photography by Kaleb Marshall, the interview with Golding pulls back the actor’s thoughts on what it’s like to take on a role that wasn’t open to people who look like him until recently:

“Yeah, I’m half white. I’m half Asian. I’m never gonna be enough of anything. So I’m going to be who I am. I’m going to lead a movie the best way I can,” Golding tells Francisco.

At 34, the British actor is poised for a new sort of role and, frankly, one that caught our interest as fans of action movies. Golding is portraying Snake Eyes in the origin story of, yes, the G.I. Joe character. The movie’s piqued with thud-thud realistic martial arts, global intrigue, and Golding as a leading man.

Here’s a snippet from Francisco’s piece:

Golding possesses what you would call main character energy. Born out of TikTok, the term refers to puffing up one’s own chest as a means of self-care than a shallow ego boost. In a June 2021 essay for The New Yorker, Kyle Chayka writes that post-Covid main character energy is about trying to “reclaim control of our stories, exert ourselves upon the world,” and “take our places as protagonists once more.”

This is Golding’s narrative. He’s an actor with all the attributes of the main protagonist, but decades of systemic racism in Hollywood have kept protagonists from resembling Golding.

There’s a lot of praise I could pour on this piece by Eric — he and his childhood bedroom show up at least once — but I’ll let you read it for yourself.

I'm Nick Lucchesi, editor-in-chief at Inverse, and this is Inverse Daily.

Mailbag — What's in your apocalypse bag? You know, the backpack you carry when the world ends.

This is an adapted version of the Inverse Daily newsletter for July 21, 2021.

The Amazon has reached a tipping point, study shows — Scientists report that drought and forest fires — in conjunction with human deforestation — are turning the Amazon from a carbon sink into a polluting basin. Here’s Tara Yarlagadda:

Scientists report that in recent years the Amazon has shifted from one of the world’s largest carbon sinks to one of its greatest polluters. While their research is grim, the study team also points to two mitigation techniques: curbing illegal logging and improved fire management.

How Jeff Bezos plans to open up space after crewed flight — Jeff Bezos' spaceflight firm Blue Origin has done it, and it's only just getting started in space tourism. Mike Brown reports on what’s next:

Blue Origin has big plans to expand space tourism after its successful flight — and it could use what it learns to power its more ambitious goals. Over time it could use what it’s learned to develop new rockets, ones that can launch satellites and other cargo into orbit.

Is it OK to let your dog sleep in your bed? — Where should your dog sleep at night? Pet owners and a veterinarian weigh in on the pros and cons of sharing your bed with a dog. Tara Yarlagadda reports on this question that consumes the minds of dog owners at the latest hours:

Many dog owners have experienced this predicament at some point or another: Do you let your dog sleep in the bed or do you ignore their puppy eyes?

Part two of the predicament is also perplexing: Would you sleep better with your dog in the bed or worse? “Our dog ruins my sleep. Due to her size, it forces my partner to use more of the bed, which in turn ends up with me having knees in my back or feet pushing mine off the bed,” one pet owner says.

But while their experience isn’t unique, it’s also not definitive. Studies, veterinarians, and other pet owners paint a picture of mixed benefits depending on the dog in question and your living arrangement.

9 images illuminate our place in the universe — This month marks 52 years since the Apollo program first landed astronauts on the Moon. Jenn Walter shows how our view of our closest celestial body has evolved since then:

This week marks 52 years since NASA’s Apollo program landed the first humans on the Moon. Since then, we’ve seen countless images of our closest celestial body, taken from Earth and space. It’s worth noting how much things have changed. Not for the Moon itself, but rather our vision of it — and how that shapes our perception of our place in the universe.

Charlotte Gainsbourg (left) in Melancholia, one of our favorite apocalypse movies. The actress marks her birthday today.