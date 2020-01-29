'Hunters' Super Bowl trailer reveals a terrifying plot in Amazon's Nazi-hunter show

Ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday, some of the most exciting trailers from the big game are hitting YouTube a little early. We previously got a look at the Rick and Morty -Pringles mashup that explains the Season 4 delay in a hilariously meta way. Now, Amazon is offering an extended look at its upcoming Nazi-hunter original series, Hunters, with a Super Bowl twist.

Check out the full trailer, and read on for more on Hunters, aka, that Amazon show where Al Pacino yells about Nazis.

The latest trailer for Hunters rehashes much of what we've already seen, revealing a few more details about the plot and coating the entire thing in a fake Super Bowl-themed commercial. It opens on an idyllic American BBQ, which is broken up when we learn that one of the attendees is secretly a Nazi.

It's always the ones you least expect. Amazon

After this, we cut to the actual trailer, which stars Al Pacino as an elderly Nazi hunter in America. He begins by explaining the situation:

This is bigger than anyone realizes. They are among us. They are communicating. And they have plans to attack. So the time to act is now.

This speech is intercut with clips of young Aryan men boxing and doing other sorts of physical training as they prepare for... something. At the same time, Al Pacino amasses some followers of his own to track down the Nazis hiding in plain sight. By the end of the trailer, he's interrogating some white woman who may or may not be a secret anti-semite.

"We must send a message," he says.

And if you're wondering about the music that plays in the background, that's a moody cover of Neil Diamond's "Coming to America."

At a Nazi hunter meeting. Amazon

Beyond Pacino, who plays the Holocaust survivor Meyer Offerman, Hunters features a large ensemble cast. Logan Lerman plays Jonah Heidelbaum, who becomes involved after his grandmother is murdered (by Nazis?). Josh Radnor is Lonny Flash, an actor-turned-Nazi hunter. Kate Mulvany is Sister Harriet, Tiffany Boone is Roxy Jones, Louis Ozawa Changchie is a Vietnam vet named Joe Torrance, and Carol Kane and Saul Rubinek play a married, Nazi-hunting duo Mindy and Murray Markowitz.

Josh Radnor in 'Hunters' Amazon

As for the plot. If "Al Pacino, Nazi hunter" isn't enough to win you over. Here's the official synopsis:

Inspired by true events, Hunters follows a rag-tag team of Nazi Hunters in 1977 New York City who discover that hundreds of escaped Nazis are living in America. And so, they do what any bad-ass vigilante squad would do: they set out on a bloody quest for revenge and justice. But they soon discover a far-reaching conspiracy and must race against time to thwart the Nazis’ new genocidal plans.