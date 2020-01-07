'Hunters' release date, cast, trailer of Amazon's new Nazi-hunting series

Inspired by true events, Amazon’s new original series Hunters — not to be confused with the Syfy show of the same name — is the television equivalent of punching Nazis in the face, not unlike what Quentin Tarantino gave us in Inglourious Basterds.

Originally titled The Hunt, the series was announced back in March 2018, and has flown under the radar for quite some time. But right out of the gate it had a strong team behind it, with Academy Award winner Jordan Peele, serving as executive producer and Hollywood icon Al Pacino in the leading role. The series was created by David Wail, who’s also executive producing alongside co-showrunner Nikki Toscano.

Here’s everything we know about Hunters so far:

When is Hunters coming out?

Mark your calendars: Hunters will debut on Amazon on Friday, February 21. The first season will consist of ten episodes, all binge-able if you have an Amazon Prime account.

Al Pacino is Meyer Offerman in 'Hunters'. Amazon Video

Who is in Hunters and which characters do they play?

Al Pacino, fresh off Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, will play Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor and the founder of The Hunters. Offerman is responsible for bringing a band of Nazi hunters together. Joining him in the hunt is Logan Lerman as Jonah Heidelbaum, whose grandmother was murdered by an unknown assailant. Offerman offers Jonah the chance for payback: “best revenge is revenge,” he says.

The cast is rounded out by Josh Radnor as Lonny Flash, an actor moonlighting as a Nazi hunter, Kate Mulvany as Sister Harriet, Tiffany Boone as the street smart Roxy Jones, Louis Ozawa Changchie as Vietnam veteran Joe Torrance, and Carol Kane and Saul Rubinek as the married duo Mindy and Murray Markowitz.

What is the plot of Hunters about?

Hunters focuses on a skilled and covert team of hunters seeking out escaped, high-ranking Nazi officials living in New York in 1977. It’s a particularly urgent mission given that these vile people are actively conspiring to create a Fourth Reich within the United States. The Hunters are tasked with thwarting their plans for another genocide, before its too late.

“The show is many things,” David Wail told TV Insider in January. “It’s a coming-of-age tale, a historical drama and a vengeance thriller. Think of it as an Arthur Miller morality play imbued with overtones of a Frank Miller graphic novel.”

Wail says he inspired by the stories of his grandmother, who survived the Holocaust. “In my own way, Hunters is my pursuit of justice,” he explained.

Is there a trailer for Hunters yet?

A full-length trailer for the upcoming series has already been released. If you thought the series was going to stick to blood, violence, and drama, then you’re in for a surprise: Hunters is also full of dark comedy.

“We cannot know such evil until it strikes, so the time to strike is now before everything we hold dear to us is destroyed. This is not murder, this is mitzah. Welcome to The Hunt,” says Offerman.

How violent is Hunters?

Amazon’s gotten more ambitious with its original programming recently, showing a greater appetite for brutality. Hunters includes a lot of punching, kicking, blood, and explosions. At one point, Pacino’s character even stabs someone through the hand, so the series is definitely not for the faint of heart. However, the level of violence likely won’t surpass that of Amazon’s The Boys and, beyond punching Nazis, we expect there’ll be a good amount of time spent on the hunting and bonding between the team as well.

Hunters will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on February 21.