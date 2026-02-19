House of the Dragon is focused on one thing: the Dance of the Dragons, the brutal inter-Targaryen conflict between Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and the Blacks and Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the Greens. In Season 1, the stage was set with a long prologue and time jump. In Season 2, things were brought to a fever pitch with the first casualties and some heartbreaking scenes.

But Season 2 ended just moments before one of the most brutal moments in the entire dance: the Battle of the Gullet, a massive naval clash that results in a devastating loss for one side. After years left waiting after the cliffhanger, we finally have a glimpse of this huge event — and the fallout afterwards. Check out the trailer below:

This teaser picks up on a number of leftover threads from Season 2. Aside from the absolute carnage of the Battle of the Gullet, there’s also mention of Rhaenyra’s “new dragons,” the fleet of illegitimate Targaryen “dragonseeds” she recruited in Season 2, and Alicent’s visit to Dragonstone to strike an uneasy peace with Rhaenyra. There’s even an appearance of Ormund Hightower (James Norton), Alicent’s cousin who becomes a key part of this next stage of the Dance with Dragons.

But perhaps one of the most intriguing parts of this teaser happens when we see Rhaenyra devastated with tears in her eyes while Daemon (Matt Smith) is heard saying, “This is the moment you become queen.” If the series follows the book, this might just be one of the saddest moments in House of the Dragon so far.

House of the Dragon Season 3 will finally depict the brutal Battle of the Gullet, a massive naval battle. HBO

This trailer comes only a few days before the season finale of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the smash hit small-scale Game of Thrones spinoff. In June, fans should prepare for some major whiplash: House of the Dragon is on the complete opposite end of the spectrum, with huge stakes, kingdom-wide drama and, most importantly, actual dragons instead of just puppet ones.

Hopefully, the days of waiting more than a year for more Game of Thrones content are behind us, as HBO has announced that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will return for Season 2 in 2027, and House of the Dragon’s fourth and final season will premiere in 2028. With multiple other Game of Thrones spinoffs in various stages of development including an animated Sea Snake series, an Arya Stark show and a possible Aegon’s Conquest movie, Game of Thrones fans could expect an annual event for the foreseeable future, but it looks like House of the Dragon Season 3 will set a high standard for the rest of this master plan.

