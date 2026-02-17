In the world of Game of Thrones, you can’t move for Aegons. In Game of Thrones, a much-anticipated plot twist revealed Jon Snow wasn’t the bastard son of Eddard Stark. In fact, he was secretly Aegon Targaryen, son of the Mad King Rhaegar and Lyanna Stark. Then, House of the Dragon introduced King Aegon II, the son of King Jaehaerys and Queen Alicent. Finally, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms revealed its bald squire, Egg, was actually Aegon Targaryen, the future King Aegon V.

But where did this trail of Aegons begin? The answer lies in one of the most mythical parts of Westerosi history, a saga that may be adapted into the first-ever Game of Thrones movie.

Aegon the Conqueror, the namesake of House of the Dragon’s Aegon II, is getting his own spinoff. HBO

A hidden detail in January’s Hollywood Reporter profile of George R. R. Martin is getting new attention: a theatrical movie adaptation of an already-in-development series. Back in 2024, The Hollywood Reporter revealed a future Game of Thrones spinoff series would tell the story of Aegon’s Conquest, the total occupation of Westeros by Aegon the Conqueror and his two sister-wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and would be showrun by The Batman Part II’s Mattson Tomlin.

Considering how many Game of Thrones spinoffs ended up in the dustbin of history, many assumed that Aegon’s Conquest would suffer a similar fate. However, development seems to be chugging along, with Tomlin recently showing off a completed notebook of ideas on social media.

But thanks to this Martin profile, the ideas in those notebooks may be bound for something much bigger. The article claims the still-untitled Aegon’s Conquest series is “being developed by HBO as a possible drama series and by the Warner Bros. film team as a mammoth Dune-sized feature film.”

Could Warner Bros. repeat Dune’s success with a Game of Thrones movie? Warner Bros.

Aegon’s conquest is certainly comparable to Dune: the ancient story has a mythological structure, is set in a completely different world, and shows heroes riding atop massive creatures, though they are dragons instead of Sandworms. But could the series actually attract a Dune-sized audience? A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms recently proved that the demand for more variety in Game of Thrones shows is there, but unlike that spinoff, something depicting the Conquest would have to have a bigger scope than Game of Thrones ever has — literally all of Westeros as we know it.

Maybe that shift in scale is what necessitates a move to the silver screen. If this is the ancient history of Westeros and the very event that sets up the titular House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones, then it deserves the biggest screen possible, even if that means a trip to your local Raegal or AeMC cineplex.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms streams on HBO Max.