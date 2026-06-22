House of the Dragon may be very different from Game of Thrones, but one thing is the same: the opening theme. Ramin Djawadi’s theme full of pulsing strings is part of the show’s epic image, and that’s one element that hasn’t changed in House of the Dragon. But in Season 2, the opening credits sequence that unfurled to that theme changed drastically. Season 1’s sequence emphasized the Fire and Blood inspiration while still echoing the miniature depiction of Westeros in Game of Thrones, but Season 2 changed things up with a new opening inspired by the Bayeux Tapestry, the real-world massive embroidery depicting the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

In Season 2, the images depicted in the opening caught us up on ancient Targaryen history, including Aegon’s conquest, houses Stark, Tully, and Arryn bending the knee, and the construction of the Red Keep. But there were also events from Season 1 shown, like the tragic loss of Lucerys.

Now, in Season 3, much of the same ancient history is shown, but it adds a few key moments recapping Season 2 of the series. Here’s everything that was added.

Warning! Spoilers for House of the Dragon ahead!

A Son For A Son

Helaena Targaryen during the events of “Blood and Cheese.” HBO

The first big difference addresses the two tragedies that defined the beginning of the Dance of Dragons: the loss of Lucerys Targaryen at the end of Season 1, and then the reciprocation ordered by Daemon that ended in the loss of one of Aegon’s children, Jahaerys.

That was supposed to even the score, but it only sparked more resentment from both sides, all building to the first real battles of the conflict.

The Battle of Rook’s Rest

Sunfyre in the Battle of Rook’s Rest HBO

The next additional scene shows a brutal battle between two dragons: one gold and another red. This is the Battle of Rook’s Rest, where Rhaenys and her dragon Meleys were defeated by Aegon and his dragon Sunfyre. However, then Aemond and his dragon Vhagar turned their sights against the king, and Aegon and Sunfyre were both left gravely injured. This betrayal is how Aegon ended up bedridden for the last few episodes of Season 2, leaving Aemond to rule as Prince Regent.

Now, Aegon and Larys are on the run, and Aemond is off to take Harrenhal, something that will bring him face to face to the only House of the Dragon character as spooky as he is: Alys Rivers.

The Dragonseeds

Hugh Hammer claims a dragon. HBO

While the Greens were dealing with infighting, the Blacks had a unique strategy to tip the odds in their favor. They gathered anyone, even commonfolk, who could possibly have Targaryen lineage and allowed them to bond with dragons. These characters, known as the Dragonseeds, may not be the brightest or the most strategically-minded of their newfound family, but they provide a huge advantage over the other side. But how effective are they really? Season 3 will tell us.

This is just how the opening sequence looks now. Just like in Season 2, it’s likely this opening will change to add new events as we go along. You may skip this intro every time, but it secretly contains all the recap you need about Targaryen history.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 1 is now streaming on HBO Max.