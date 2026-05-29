House of the Dragon Season 3 Trailer Finally Shows The Battle That Will Change Everything

When House of the Dragon Season 2 aired in the summer of 2024, fans were excited to see the Dance of Dragons finally kick off, with the simmering resentment in Season 1 finally growing to a fever pitch, resulting in secretive assassinations, dragon dogfights, and some tragic losses. But all throughout Season 2, one event was constantly discussed: the Battle of the Gullet.

The Battle of the Gullet was a massive naval battle that turned the tide in the conflict completely, and it was expected to be the big finale of Season 2. But the last episode of Season 2 ended only moments before the battle began, leaving fans in limbo for almost two years now. But in the final trailer for Season 3, it looks like this battle will finally take center stage. Check out the trailer below:

This trailer focuses on the cost of this conflict, all the casualties, and the vengeful fury caused by the last two seasons. But in between close-ups of various royals looking determined and/or sorrowful, there are a number of shots of the Battle of the Gullet, including one of the show’s recent additions, Triarchy captain Sharako Lohar, taking down her enemies on the deck of her ship.

At this point, the Greens in King’s Landing are trying to keep the peace with the commonfolk, so fortifying their fleets isn’t a high priority. This allows the Blacks, led by Sharako and Corlys Velaryon, to get a decisive victory at sea.

Abigail Thorn plays Sharako Lohar, who leads her Triarchy fleet into the Battle of the Gullet. HBO

Considering how this battle was just barely cut out of Season 2, it’s likely it will be a major part of the first few episodes of Season 3. But after that, there’s no telling where the story goes. With the series as a whole ending after Season 4, Season 3 has to take us to the beginning of the end. But the real question is, where will that line be? After Season 2’s unsatisfying ending, we hopefully won’t have another cliffhanger, but there are only so many big events between now and a decisive winner.

At this point in the Dance, there’s no going back, as much as Alicent may try to make peace. They will fight on the streets of King’s Landing, on the seas, and in the skies, and only one side can wear the crown in the end.

House of the Dragon premieres June 21 on HBO Max.