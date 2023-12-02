House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally delivering great action on par with its predecessor, high fantasy behemoth Game of Thrones. While Season 1 set up the Targaryen empire and those operating within it, it was all a precursor to what we know is upcoming: The Dance of the Dragons, a massive civil war between the Greens and the Blacks. (The Greens being those who side with Queen Alicent and her son Aegon; the Blacks being those loyal to Rhaenyra, Viserys’ eldest child.)

Now, in a first-look trailer revealed at CCXP, it’s clear that war has finally descended onto Westeros and nobody is safe.

“There is no war so hateful to the gods as a war between kin,” Rhaenys Targaryen says. “And no war so bloody as a war between dragons.”

These lines alone set the action of House of the Dragon Season 2 apart from even the most exciting seasons of Game of Thrones. We’ve never seen a war between dragons. (Okay, we’ve seen a dragon and a white walker dragon, but that doesn’t count.) The action of this season looks so exciting, it’s almost like Season 1 was just the prequel to this prequel, slowly establishing the rift between Rhaenyra and Alicent from childhood friends to bitter rivals.

Queen Alicent was the spark that lit a fuse. HBO

Alicent especially shines in the trailer, showing off her best Queen Cersei while masterminding her son’s fight for the throne.

“The war will be fought,” she says, “Many will die, and the victor will claim the throne.”

That’s exactly what we can expect in this upcoming season, but one question remains: just who will that victor be?

Let the dance of dragons commence. HBO

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres Summer 2024 on Max.