House of the Dragon Season 2 renewal solves our biggest Season 1 problem

In case there was ever any doubt, HBO officially renewed House of the Dragon for Season 2 on Friday, August 26. The first spinoff of the massively successful Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon was all-but guaranteed a long run. Of course, its record-breaking premiere didn’t hurt either.

But having seen where the series is headed (read our review here), the fact that House of the Dragon will get a Season 2 is also a bit of a relief based on one potentially controversial moment coming later in Season 1. (Very light spoilers ahead, but you probably already know what we’re talking about.)

House of the Dragon Season 2 confirmed

Young Rhaenyra and Alicent in House of the Dragon. HBO

HBO announced the renewal in a press release on August 26 without revealing very much. Here’s the official statement from HBO’s executive vice president of programming, Francesca Orsi:

“We are beyond proud of what the entire House of the Dragon team has accomplished with season one. Our phenomenal cast and crew undertook a massive challenge and exceeded all expectations, delivering a show that has already established itself as must-see-TV. A huge thank you [to co-creator and executive producer George R.R. Martin and co-creator and showrunners Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik] for leading us on this journey. We couldn’t be more excited to continue bringing to life the epic saga of House Targaryen with season two.”

Beyond that, we don’t know much. Unsurprisingly, HBO is being secretive when it comes to the plot. There’s no mention of a Season 2 cast or where the show might be headed next. We don’t even know when filming will start or when we can expect House of the Dragon Season 2 to premiere.

But the mere existence of House of the Dragon Season 2 does put one big concern to rest.

House of the Dragon’s big time jump

More mature versions of Rhaenyra and Alicent in House of the Dragon. HBO

As you probably know — because it’s not a secret and also because the show’s main character is played two separate actors of varying ages — House of the Dragon Season 1 features a major time jump at its halfway point. As we noted in our review, this can be a bit jarring and gives the impression that the series is speeding towards a rapid conclusion.

With the announcement of a Season 2, we can rest assured that House of the Dragon isn’t in a rush because it’s only going to run for one reason. And while you still shouldn’t expect this show to last as long as Game of Thrones, we likely have a few more years of Targaryan infighting to enjoy.