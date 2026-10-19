Will Hellraiser: Revival Lead To New Life For The Franchise?

Much has been said about how 2026 has been a great year for original horror movies (specifically the one-two punch of Obsession and Backrooms), but it’s also been good to fans waiting for new installments of their favorite franchises. This year has brought word of a Nightmare on Elm Street remake, the release of Friday the 13th prequel Crystal Lake, and the announcement that Blumhouse is working on a Blair Witch Project reboot. Hollywood is trying to figure out the genre’s future trajectory, but it’s also looking to the past.

The horror nostalgia trend isn’t limited to those three examples, or even just movies. On October 8, Saber Interactive released Hellraiser: Revival, a survival horror game that serves as a sequel to the original Hellraiser and its follow-up Hellbound: Hellraiser 2. The critically praised game has served as a herald for a new wave of Hellraiser content, including a new batch of comic books and maybe even new films.

On October 15, Hellraiser creator Clive Barker spoke to Dread Central and mentioned the potential for new Hellraiser films. In a conversation that involved his working relationship with Bob Weinstein and the pitfalls of Hollywood, Barker detoured to say that he has “a lot of ideas that I've kept waiting in the wings to get going as Hellraiser films,” and that “Hellraiser is a mythology that could be given some real space to develop and expand upon myth.”

There hasn’t been a film in the series since a 2022 straight-to-streaming reboot. Despite starting as a transgressive body horror franchise steeped in eroticism, later sequels devolved into cheap slasher imitations as Dimension Films tried to hold onto the franchise rights. Hellraiser: Revival ignores everything after Hellraiser 2, returning the series to its roots and bringing back original Pinhead actor Doug Bradley to the role for the first time since 2005.

Hellraiser: Revival is the first installment to feature Doug Bradley in over 20 years. Saber Interactive

Clive Barker himself has written a sequel to the novella that paved the way for the whole series — The Scarlet Gospels was published in 2015 and sees Pinhead's aspirations to control Hell challenged by Detective Harry D'Amour, a supernatural private investigator and frequent Barker character. There's a chance that new sequels could take inspiration from The Scarlet Gospels, but the films operate in their own canon, and the anthology format of the later sequels, despite their general lousiness, does suit a story about desperate people using a puzzle box that's a gateway to their most debauched desires.

It also remains to be seen whether future films follow the original series or the 2022 reboot; regardless, the fact that the franchise's original creator is still developing sequel ideas should encourage fans still waiting to explore further regions of experience with the Cenobites.

Hellraiser: Revival is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.