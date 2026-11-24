If nothing else, Dracula, a.k.a. Horror of Dracula, proves that vampires have always been sexy. In 2026, this milestone of British horror history seems quite buttoned-up compared to its more uninhibited modern counterparts like The Vampire Lestat. But in 1958, Christopher Lee’s debut as Count Dracula built on Bela Lugosi’s romantic interpretation of the immortal bloodsucker, creating an inferno of animalistic sexuality that’s influenced every iteration of the character that’s come since. Even a movie like Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, which returned the figure of the vampire to its shambolic, corpselike roots, can be seen as a reaction to Lee’s interpretation of Count Dracula as a suave English gentleman.

Lee would go on to play Count Dracula in an astounding 10 features. Three of them were alongside his Horror of Dracula co-star Peter Cushing, whose turn as Van Helsing came to shape his career in the same way that Lee’s — and the studio’s —was forever intertwined with the Count. Over the years, Hammer’s Dracula has lost some of its potency, but a new 4K restoration of the film seeks to restore its dangerous reputation.

How was Horror of Dracula Received Upon Its Release?

An American title card for Horror of Dracula, which was just called Dracula in the UK. Hammer/Kobal/Shutterstock

Horror of Dracula was directed by Terence Fisher, who’s credited with introducing lurid, pulpy color into the Hammer Horror gothic formula — an innovation that, as Variety wrote in a contemporary review, “heighten[ed] the exploitation factor inherent in the film.”Hammer’s signature was “Kensington Gore,” a blend of corn syrup, corn starch, water, and food coloring whose crimson shade really popped in Technicolor.

And between the bright-red blood, the milky-white bosoms, and the count leaning over his female victims before sinking his fangs into their necks, Horror of Dracula caused a sensation. Respectable critics clutched their pearls: The film was released with an “X” certificate — which replaced “H,” for “horrible,” in 1951 — in the U.K., and The Daily Telegraph quipped that it should be rated “‘S’ for sadistic or just ‘D’ for disgusting” instead.

That only increased public interest in the movie, however. Horror of Dracula was one of the top 12 films at the British box office in 1958, and Hammer Films was pleased enough with its performance to cancel its entire non-horror slate after the film’s release.

Why Is Horror of Dracula Important to See Now?

Oh my. Hammer/Kobal/Shutterstock

2026 has been a big year for controversial British classics being restored in 4K with elements recovered from the Warner Bros. vaults. And although The Devils has gotten the majority of the press — not to mention the ticket sales — Horror of Dracula is also significant in its own, more lowbrow type of way. Fisher’s film shaped the course of British film history for nearly a decade, and its pulpy, hot-blooded Gothic influence can be felt all the way through the swinging ‘60s and into the ‘70s with films like The Vampire Lovers (1970) and The Satanic Rites of Dracula (1973) — also starring Peter Cushing and Christoper Lee.

But the most compelling reason to watch the re-release of Horror of Dracula is that it reinstates three minutes of “lost” footage sourced from the film’s Japanese release. These are the scenes that British censors deemed too gory — or too suggestive — for even an “X” rating; significantly, much of the film’s finale, in which the Count disintegrates into dust after being cornered by the heroic Van Helsing, was cut and is now restored. (“It was the fangs that scared them,” Hammer Films owner John Gore said in an interview with Deadline earlier this year.)

What Special Features Does Warner Archive’s New 4K UHD Blu-ray have?

Hammer/Kobal/Shutterstock

The 4K UHD and Blu-ray releases for Horror of Dracula are being distributed by the Warner Archive Collection, in formats ranging from a doorstop-sized 7-disc Limited Collector's Edition to a two-disc Special Edition Blu-ray to a more compact single-disc 4K UHD package. (Take note here that 4K UHD discs are all-region, but Blu-rays are not, so make sure you’re buying the right region if you don’t have a 4K UHD player.)

All three editions feature four different versions of the film: The uncensored U.K. and U.S. versions incorporating newly-restored footage, as well as the theatrical versions from both countries. The limited edition includes a fifth “editor’s workprint” version, as well as a very fancy slipcover, a 200-page book, a House of Hammer comic reprint, a poster, and lobby cards.

As for the discs, details for the 4K UHD version are listed below; the more you scale up, the more special features you get, but these are included in all the sets.

Brand-new 5.1 mix for both sets of uncensored and theatrical versions of the film alongside the original mono film soundtrack.

Proving Them Wrong: The Christopher Lee that people saw in interviews was what he wanted the public to see – but that was not the man himself. Dame Harriet Walter, actor and Lee's niece, in conversation with Lee's biographer Jonathan Rigby, discuss their own experiences of this complex man, his life and his ambitions.

The Road to Dracula: Tony Dalton, author of Terence Fisher: Master of Gothic Cinema, writer Stephen Laws, Hammer expert and writer Wayne Kinsey and Little Shoppe of Horrors publisher Dick Klemensen examine Terence Fisher’s pre-1957 work and the path he trod that lead him inexorably to Castle Dracula.

Gothic for Christians: Hellraiser star Doug Bradley narrates a brand-new video essay that considers Terence Fisher’s personal convictions, directorial style and Gothic body of work for Hammer as a foundational influence on cinematic horror.

New commentary with Lucy Bolton, Professor of Film Philosophy, and actor and film historian Jonathan Rigby, author of English Gothic.

New commentary with writers Lizbeth Myles and Paul Cornell, creators of the widely acclaimed Hammer House of Podcast.

New commentary with writer/producer Dr Steve Haberman and film-maker and film historian Constantine Nasr.

New commentary writer, filmmaker and film programmer Heidi Honeycutt and cult movie expert Toby Roan.

Archive commentary with Hammer expert Marcus Hearn and Jonathan Rigby.

Film Materials: Censor card, clapperboards, titles, trailers and 8mm cutdowns.

Image gallery: A gallery of stills and publicity material alongside tracks from James Bernard's score.

Horror of Dracula is available now from Hammer Films and the Warner Archive Collection.