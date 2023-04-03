HBO's Aegon Prequel Could Explain House of the Dragon's Biggest Prophecy

After the smash success that was Game of Thrones, it seemed like there were countless possibilities as to where to go next: a Jon Snow series, The Tales of Dunk and Egg, a series focusing on Flea Bottom — any and all spinoffs were floated in development. But in 2022, we finally saw one reach the finish line: House of the Dragon, following the Targaryen empire at the height of their power, more than a century before the events of Game of Thrones.

Now, Variety reports that HBO is starting development on yet another series. This one will focus on Aegon’s conquest, when Aegon I, aka Aegon the Conqueror, united six of the seven kingdoms and sat on the Iron Throne for the first time. The events of this show would be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

No, not that Aegon Targaryen. His ancestor and namesake, Aegon the Conqueror. HBO

Production is still in the early stages with no names attached as of yet, but there’s a better chance this show will see the light of day than its ill-fated sibling shows: this series wouldn’t just be a prequel to Game of Thrones but to House of the Dragon as well.

That said, there would be a lot more icky incestuous couples fans would need to reckon with. While Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon both dealt with inter-generational romance (an aunt and nephew, and uncle and niece, respectively), Aegon conquered Westeros with his two sister-wives Rhaenys and Visenya.

The dagger in House of the Dragon contained Aegon’s prophecy.

An Aegon series could also answer a key question in House of the Dragon lore. The series introduced the concept of Aegon’s prophecy. Apparently, Aegon foresaw that “from my blood comes the Prince That Was Promised and his will be the Song of Ice and Fire.” A series following him could reveal how he came about this vision and how it changes Game of Thrones, which famously ended with Samwell Tarly transcribing the show’s events into a book (apparently) independently called “A Song of Ice and Fire.”

Maybe a prequel-to-the-prequel is just what the Game of Thrones franchise needs. After so many seasons following what’s happening in the present, House of the Dragon proved what we need now is to look to the past.

House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones are now streaming on HBO Max.