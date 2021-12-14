There’s secrecy, and then there’s Marvel secrecy. The franchise has always kept its plot twists under wraps, as evidenced by Tom Holland’s constant chastising for letting secrets slip. But could the secrecy surrounding the production of Hawkeye have more behind it than just mitigating leaks? It could also be the first clue of a huge Kate Bishop conspiracy over the last two episodes of the series. Here’s everything you need to know.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hawkeye head writer Jonathan Igla had to keep the content of the Black Widow post-credits scene secret from the rest of Hawkeye’s writing staff. Conversely, the screenwriter of Black Widow was told to write Contessa Valentina into Black Widow without being told how she would interact with the rest of the MCU.

At face value, this seems like just another way to keep Marvel’s larger plans under wraps. But could there be larger implications? We know Hawkeye is important to Contessa Valentina, as she sent Yelena after him on the pretext that he’s the one responsible for Natasha’s demise.

Yelena in Hawkeye Episode 4 Marvel Studios

But what if she’s going to make another cameo in the series to recruit Kate? Kate is also a potential “next-generation” Avenger, just like John Walker and Yelena, who Valentina approached previously. Maybe Val thinks reaching out early would be the best way to swing Kate to her cause, or perhaps there’s even a close family connection.

Having Val confront Kate would not only allow the MCU to further develop the latest supervillain but could show us something we haven’t seen yet: someone turning the Countess down. If Kate rebuffs Valentina and then tells Clint about it, we could see our heroes start to realize that there’s a big threat coming, even if they don’t yet know who or what will be involved.

Contessa Valentina approaching John Walker in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Marvel Studios

Contessa Valentina seems to be the future of the MCU just as much as Kate is. Why not have them interact in Kate’s first foray into being a superhero? It would be the easiest way to teach Kate that there are more threats to her than just Echo and the Tracksuit Mafia. There’s an entire universe — several, in fact — full of dangers to the Avengers and Earth.

If Kate’s truly going to follow in Clint’s footsteps, she shouldn’t listen to a word Valentina says. And if Yelena wants to follow in her sister’s footsteps, she should stop listening. But with the Countess recruiting a team, there’s no telling who will and won’t end up on her roster.