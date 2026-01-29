I couldn’t get enough of Frankenstein last year. Guillermo del Toro’s take on Mary Shelley’s gothic horror utterly charmed me; divisive as its approach to the source material might have been, it’s clearly his magnum opus. It’s a gorgeous melting pot of his influences, a brilliant showcase in craft, and an aching portrait of fathers and sons. I’ve seen it four times, but I still crave more from del Toro’s world. Fortunately, the director isn’t quite finished with Frankenstein, either.

Though it’s been months since Frankenstein hit Netflix, the hype surrounding the film isn’t fading. Not only did it score nine Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, but del Toro is reportedly releasing an extended version soon.

The director appeared at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to present a 4K restoration of his 1992 debut, Cronos, and while there, he announced that he’s working on a longer version of Frankenstein. Del Toro didn’t reveal much about what he’s calling the “all the stitches” cut, but it’s certainly a treat for those looking to return to his heightened world.

An extended version of Frankenstein is in the works. Netflix

Del Toro has worked hard to give Frankenstein as wide a release as possible, offering a variety of experiences for fans. The film played in theaters — including limited IMAX screens — ahead of its Netflix premiere, and del Toro also made it clear that it would get a physical release. That’s a rare feat for any Netflix original, and while the streamer hasn’t offered a release date yet, it’s nice to know that it’s on the horizon.

There’s a chance that del Toro’s “all the stitches” cut will be one of the features of Frankenstein’s physical release, but it could also, potentially, bring Frankenstein back to theaters. The scope of its theatrical window was pretty limited in its first go-round, but Netflix’s relationship with accessible theater chains like AMC has improved in just a few months. It collaborated with AMC to release its animated hit, KPop Demon Hunters, for a limited engagement. Frankenstein and Train Dreams will also play in AMC theaters as part of its Best Picture Showcase. The extended cut of Frankenstein could get the same treatment down the line, and if it does, I’ll go see it a fifth time.

Frankenstein is streaming on Netflix.