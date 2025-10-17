Guillermo del Toro has spent the past 30 years toiling away at a faithful adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, so the fact that he’s finally unleashing his vision of the gothic horror at all feels like a small miracle. Few directors are more qualified to reboot what many regard as the original monster movie, and with the understanding and passion that always seems to slip through the cracks in other big-screen incarnations. But del Toro unleashes his true creative prowess in Frankenstein, crafting a love letter to Shelley, movie monsters, and gorgeous gothic tragedy with sweeping sets, costumes, and creature design.

Though critics seem split on the balance between substance and style, most seem to agree on one thing: this remake, however indulgent, looks fantastic. It’s just a shame that most will be watching it on a modest screen from the comfort of their homes, not in its full glory in a crowded theater.

Del Toro is under no illusions about the compromises filmmakers accept to get their work produced in a post-streaming world. Frankenstein marks his third collaboration with Netflix, and it’s one he doesn’t take for granted — especially after years of struggling elsewhere to tell his stories on his terms.

It’s a miracle that a movie like Frankenstein exists, but it deserves a stronger theatrical release. Netflix

“The theatrical experience is very important,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I believe in it. But if the choice is between being able to make the movie and have portions of the release be theatrical and portions be streaming, or not make the movie, that’s an easy decision to make. For a filmmaker, you want to tell your stories.”

The director also noted that the release window for Frankenstein is larger than most films of its ilk are afforded; it’s allegedly the “biggest theatrical release” that Netflix has ever given. “I don’t know the exact number, but it’s three weeks exclusively and then it can stay in theaters longer.” At first glance, this deal with Netflix might just be the best of both worlds — but upon closer inspection, it’s not as ideal for audiences outside of major cities.

Tickets for Frankenstein recently went on sale, but its release window is a bit more complex than originally advertised. Though the film was promised a three-week engagement in theaters, that only truly applies to screens in Los Angeles in New York. Frankenstein will screen for one week in those cities exclusively before getting a wider release on October 24. Anyone living outside of LA and New York hoping to catch the film will only have two weeks to do it. The scope of theaters Netflix is collaborating with is also fairly limited: aside from a few (now sold-out) IMAX screenings in LA and New York, Frankenstein is mostly showing in arthouse theaters with smaller screens. Of course, it’s all better than nothing, but even so, Frankenstein deserves to be seen in its full glory, on the biggest screen possible, by as many audiences as possible.

Could Netflix extend Frankenstein’s limited release? Time will tell. Netflix

Netflix’s tactics with its prestige releases are, by now, well-established. The streamer has never cared about box office numbers: whenever one of its films pops up in theaters, it’s only to fulfill the requirements of an awards season run. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos would happily leave money on the table if it means preserving the exclusivity of a streaming premiere, and we don’t have to look much further than Netflix’s baffling strategy with KPop Demon Hunters, the year’s biggest surprise hit, for evidence. It took months of demand and a record-shattering, one-weekend-only release in theaters for Netflix to strike a deal with a larger theater chain, AMC Theaters, and give Demon Hunters fans the theatrical experience they deserve. Could Frankenstein fans get similar results by doing the same?

Del Toro claimed that Netflix has the option to extend Frankenstein’s release window beyond its November 5 cut-off. It’s hard to see the streamer make concessions for that, even with potential demand from fans, as Frankenstein is set to “premiere globally” on Netflix on November 7. Netflix would definitely be remiss to overshadow the streaming premiere with an extended theatrical rollout, much as Frankenstein deserves it. Still, it pays to be optimistic: if Netflix can see the light when it comes to KPop Demon Hunters, there may be some hope for del Toro’s magnum opus. In the meantime, those who can should catch the film in theaters — and those who can’t should put the pressure on Netflix to change that before it’s too late.

Frankenstein opens in theaters on October 17. It streams on Netflix on November 7.