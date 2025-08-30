Guillermo del Toro has never been one for subtleties. His Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water, for example, could not make any clearer its condemnation of corruption in the American government with Michael Shannon’s portrayal of an abjectly evil US general whose rotten soul literally manifests in his decaying hand. But even symbolism as on-the-nose as that is child’s play compared to the sledgehammer-like themes of del Toro’s Frankenstein, which at one point, has a character outright declare to Oscar Isaac’s Victor Frankenstein, “You are the monster.”

In the 200-plus years since Mary Shelley’s classic novel was first published, the nature of the “monster” in Frankenstein has been hotly debated. Is the unnamed Creature the monster, or is Victor Frankenstein the true villain? The lines have always been blurred, especially in the wider pop culture context where the creature is frequently mislabeled as “Frankenstein.” But as expected from the director who made an Oscar-winning picture out of affection for the titular character in Creature from The Black Lagoon, del Toro shows endless sympathy for the monster in his lavish, wildly indulgent new adaptation of Frankenstein. The only issue is that he’s already made similar, better, Frankenstein-like movies before, making his new extravagant Netflix film feel like a familiar collection of stitched-together parts.

Oscar Isaac gives a wild, unhinged performance as the “real monster” of Frankenstein. Netflix

Frankenstein is told in three chapters, first with a prelude set in 1857, at the tail end of the tragic story of Victor Frankenstein and his creation. The zealous Captain Anderson (Lars Mikkelsen) is leading an expedition to the North Pole that appears doomed: their ship is stuck in the ice and his men are on their last legs. But their situation grows more dire when they witness an explosion in the distance, from which they recover an injured man, who is being pursued by a horrible, hulking figure. When Captain Anderson takes that man to be treated in his quarters, he is told his tale of woe: the man is Victor Frankenstein, engaged in an endless pursuit of his demonic creation.

In the first act of the story, Victor tells his story from the beginning, from when he was a child terrorized by his demanding surgeon father (Charles Dance), to when he was a doctor laughed out of medical societies for his outlandish ideas about reviving the dead. But when he impresses wealthy arms dealer Henrich Harlander (Christoph Waltz, giving a very Waltz-like performance), he earns himself a benefactor for his most ambitious experiment: to create life from scratch. After a long period of trial and error, and in which Victor is nearly distracted from the project when he falls in love with his brother William’s (Felix Kammerer) assertive fiancée Elizabeth (Mia Goth), Victor finally successfully completes his experiment, and the Creature is born.

Elordi’s Creature feels very much part of Guillermo delo Toro’s stable of sympathetic monsters. Netflix

Played by Jacob Elordi with a haunting wretchedness, the Creature is instantly pitiable, a simple and childlike figure that immediately flinches away from Victor’s harsh tone. With the simple, minimalistic design of the Creature — with his pale, lean physique and clean scars, he’s like a cross between Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man, a mannequin, and the ceramic figures that Victor uses to study the human body — del Toro once again creates the most commercially palatable version of a cinematic monster. The fact that he lingers so frequently on Elordi’s eyes — which are mostly brimming with tears and emotion, with the occasional harsh, monstrous glint — immediately shows where his sympathies lie. Meanwhile, Isaac’s performance mostly borders on histrionics, with the actor putting on a slimy, upper-class English accent and shouting most of his lines. He’s easily the most unlikable character, even in his version of the story, and when the film switches to the Creature’s POV in the third chapter, it’s clear that del Toro was itching to tell this tragic part of the novel which is often forgotten in cinematic retellings.

As he learns of the world and grows more intelligent, and ultimately more mistrusting of humanity, the Creature becomes an antihero of sorts, with del Toro often falling back to his superhero genre instincts; this Creature is not only strong and tragic, but he also has regenerative powers that adds a new wrinkle to the story. But del Toro’s strong affection for the Creature and his plight sometimes leaves out the more disturbing facets of his arc, resulting in a rather sentimental adaptation that leaves out the thornier tragedies of the original story. (But, this being a del Toro film, would you expect anything else?)

Despite its faults, Frankenstein is inarguably stunning. Netflix

The best way to describe del Toro’s Frankenstein is indulgent. Though this is technically not his blank-check movie that the director earned after winning the Oscar for The Shape of Water (that distinction goes to the criminally underrated Nightmare Alley), Frankenstein feels like a production for which del Toro had every final say, and for which nothing was left on the cutting room floor. The result is a film so slavishly loyal to the story to remain interesting. It’s Frankenstein as we all know it, even those who are only aware of the iconic pop culture image created by James Whale’s 1931 classic. And when del Toro had already done better and more interesting riffs on Frankenstein with The Shape of Water or Crimson Peak (and when Poor Things had already done a contemporary reimagining just two years ago), this new film feels redundant.

Despite the oppressive length of the film’s 149-minute runtime, you can’t quite be mad at a movie that looks as stunning as this. There are breathtaking images of the Creature against the horizon, or blood-stained tulle that will remain burned in my mind. And some wild performance choices from Isaac or Elordi feel like they’re increasingly rare in today’s safe cinematic landscape. It’s the kind of opulent filmmaking we need more of, and like del Toro’s version of Frankenstein, feels like part of a disappearing world. One wishes that del Toro got the chance to make his Frankenstein 20 years ago like he did. Maybe then, it would have felt more whole.

Frankenstein premiered August 30 at the Venice Film Festival. It opens in select theaters October 17 before releasing on Netflix November 7.