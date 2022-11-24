Marvel’s first Christmas special is coming to town on Disney+. Arriving just after Thanksgiving, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will spotlight Drax and Mantis as they look to steal and bring home some holiday cheer from Earth for their moping leader, Peter Quill.

This special follows Marvel’s first holiday feature, Werewolf by Night, a one-off project about Marvel comics character Jack Russell (aka, the Werewolf by Night) released back in October. Like that Halloween special, the Guardians feature will be a short film with a stand-alone plot. That being said, this one will obviously have more implications for the MCU at large as it ties into the storyline of Marvel heroes that fans already know and love. What intergalactic hijinks will Star-Lord and the gang get up to for the holidays? And will there be any hints about what’s in store for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

As the conclusion to Phase 4 of the MCU, fans are eagerly looking forward to all of the details within the Yuletide feature. Here’s everything to know about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, including the release date, time, plot, cast, and trailer.

When is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’s release date?

Chris Pratt will return as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Marvel

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will premiere on Disney+ on Friday, November 25, 2022.

When is The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’s release time?

Disney+ releases new movies and TV shows at midnight Pacific, which is 3 a.m. Eastern.

Who is in the cast for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff lead the special as Drax and Mantis. Of course, the holiday one-off also invites back the Guardians franchise stars Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, and Maria Bakalova as Cosmo the Space Dog. Not to mention, there’s also the added notable face of Kevin Bacon, who will appear as himself.

What is the plot for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will center the characters of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista). Marvel

Clocking in with a runtime of around 45 minutes, this seasonal special will follow as the Guardians adopt a mission to cheer Quill up with some holiday cheer. In order to retrieve the perfect present for Star-Lord, Mantis and Drax take an excursion to Earth where spirited shenanigans ensue.

Is there an official trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Yes, Disney+ released the trailer on October 25, and it’s a colorful, Christmas lights-adorned journey full of gift giving, space traveling, and club dancing. With Peter still incredibly down in the dumps about the disappearance of Gamora, Mantis and Drax take it upon themselves to cheer him up with an unforgettable Christmas present. In what appears to be a plan to kidnap Kevin Bacon by breaking into his house, festive holiday chaos is in order for the Guardians.

Will there be another Guardians of the Galaxy special?

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a one-off feature, and although nothing has been announced yet, that doesn’t mean that more special projects aren’t in store from Marvel and Disney+. If anything, the two holiday features from this year leave lots of room for Marvel to release more short films, whether they introduce wholly new characters and storylines like in Werewolf by Night, or explore deeper into existing MCU superheroes and villains from new vantage points.