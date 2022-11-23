Marvel isn’t finished with 2022 just yet. In a year that started with Moon Knight and culminated with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+ is delivering one more present from the MCU. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts this Friday (November 25) on the streaming service. If you’re wondering if it’s any good you should read our review, but if you want to know about the Special Presentation’s post-credits scene, we’ve got the info right here. And don’t worry, there are absolutely zero spoilers ahead for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and its possible post-credits scene (or scenes).

Does The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have a post-credits scene?

Yes! If you watch through the entire credits you’ll be rewarded with a short tag capping off this Marvel Special Presentation.

How many post-credits scenes does The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have?

Just one. Unlike the majority of Marvel movies, there’s only one post-credits scene here. Then again, Marvel’s last holiday special, Werewolf by Night, didn’t have any. So we’ll take what we can get.

Is the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special post-credits scene worth watching?

Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax (Dave Bautista) celebrate Christmas in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Marvel

In my opinion, the answer is no. Don’t expect a post-credits scene that sets up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 or any other Marvel project. This post-credits tag is pure comedy, and to be honest it’s not particularly funny either. That said, considering that you’re watching this at home there’s no harm in letting the credits roll.

What’s the plot of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?

Nice try. We’re still not going to spoil the story, but if you’re desperate for more info here’s the official plot synopsis and cast from Marvel:

In the The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn and The Old 97’s with Michael Rooker and Kevin Bacon.