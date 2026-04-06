Good Omens may be a very “faith-based” series, but it’s not exactly religious. The series, based on the book by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, follows the angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the demon Crowley (David Tennant) as they form a tenuous alliance to prevent the end of the world. So far, they’ve saved the world from an apocalypse and harbored a fugitive angel who looked like Don Draper. But for the truncated third and final season, the story appears to be bringing out the big guns: the protagonist of Christianity itself. What does that mean for the future of the show?

On Easter Monday, Good Omens’ social media accounts posted a video of actor Bilal Hasna entering an elevator and selecting a button for Earth. It was accompanied by the caption, “Let’s kick off the Second Coming!” Check out the teaser below:

The reference to the “second coming” presumably means there’s only one person this could be: Jesus Christ, with Hasna playing the role. The Good Omens book didn’t cover the Second Coming, but there have long been rumors that Gaiman and Pratchett planned to use the event in a hypothetical sequel.

This actually wouldn’t be Jesus’ first appearance in Good Omens. In Season 1, Episode 3, “Hard Times,” a flashback showed Aziraphale and Crowley at Christ's crucifixion. In that scene, Christ was played by Adam Bond, who’s practically made a career playing the Son of God — he’s got four credits as Jesus on his resumé. But recasting Christ would hardly be the biggest controversy here.

Adam Bond as Jesus Christ in Good Omens Season 1. Amazon Prime Video

Good Omens Season 3 is already mired in scandal, as original creator and showrunner Neil Gaiman has faced serious accusations of sexual harassment and assault. Gaiman denies the accusations, but Season 3 of Good Omens was scaled back to a single, feature-length episode without Gaiman’s involvement. So if this really is Jesus, then this final episode has a lot of story to tell in only about 90 minutes.

At the very least, the casting choice is, well, a good omen. Hasna, an experienced British TV actor, is Palestinian-Pakistani, a welcome change considering that many actors who have played Jesus — including Season 1’s Jesus — aren’t of Middle Eastern heritage. The out-of-universe elements of Season 3 may be difficult to navigate, but these characters deserve to have their story finished. And so far, it looks like it’s going to be quite the finish.

Good Omens Season 3 premieres May 13, 2026, on Prime Video.