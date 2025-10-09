Gen V Just Set Up The Boys' Final Season In A Huge Way

Blame Breaking Bad, but Giancarlo Esposito has become known for playing bad guys. Whether he’s in space fighting against Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian or on your video game console as the fictional leader of Yara in Far Cry 6, he seems to always pop up when a story needs someone to be stoically evil.

But in The Boys, he’s been able to change things up a bit. Though he started as the typically menacing CEO of Vought International, his character Stan Edgar was completely undermined by Homelander in The Boys Season 3 and sent to jail. In Season 4, he escaped with the help of his daughter, Victoria Neuman. Now, in Gen V Season 2, we know exactly what he’s up to — and what could be coming in The Boys’ fifth and final season.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Gen V Season 2 Episode 6!

Stan Edgar comes to the Guardians of Godolkin’s rescue in Gen V Season 2 Episode 6. Prime Video

In Gen V Season 2 Episode 6, Marie, Jordan, and Emma escape Elmira prison yet again, this time with Marie’s long-lost sister Annabeth in tow, whom Marie manages to heal from the brink of oblivion with her blood-bending powers. They are rescued by, of all people, Stan Edgar, who is now living in a giant underground bunker where he can hide from Homelander’s borderline fascist reign above ground.

Edgar is able to provide Marie with what she’s been looking for all season: answers about the Odessa program. She is one of the two survivors of the program started by Thomas Godolkin in order to create ultra-strong supes. The other survivor? Homelander, making Marie one of the few people strong enough to stop him. Initially, Edgar was going to recruit Marie to help him take down Homelander, but once he heard about the burned and scarred body Cipher keeps in a hyperbaric chamber, he came up with a new plan. If this mysterious figure is actually Thomas Godolkin, he could help take down Homelander.

Stan Edgar used to be the CEO of Vought, but now he’s planning Homelander’s downfall. Prime Video

Stan Edgar’s vendetta against Homelander may be rooted in corporate revenge, but it’s clear his involvement will play heavily into The Boys Season 5. He was at one time the evil face of Vought, but going forward he could be the key ally Starlight, Marie, and the rest of the resistance against Homelander need in order to defeat Homelander for good.

The only question Gen V needs to answer is what shape that resistance will take. Could what is presumedly Thomas Godolkin be the tipping point who exposes Homelander’s fatal flaw, or is there something more devious lurking underneath? There are only two episodes left to find out.

Gen V Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.