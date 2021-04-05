In a post-Game of Thrones universe, HBO is still looking for its next huge hit. Is the answer more Game of Thrones? After initially announcing plans for several spinoffs only to cancel all of them except House of the Dragon, HBO signed a new five-year deal with George R.R. Martin in late March of 2021.

So does that mean some of those canceled Game of Thrones spinoffs could be un-canceled? According to the writer of one of those canceled shows, the answer is... maybe.

While speaking to screenwriter Max Borenstein about his latest film, Godzilla vs. Kong, we couldn’t help but ask a few questions about his vision for the past (and future) of Game of Thrones — including whether Martin’s HBO deal could revive his series.

“I'm very passionate about the one that I did,” Borenstein tells Inverse. “I hope perhaps one day it'll happen.”

Max Borenstein at Comic Con 2019. Jerod Harris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The subject of Borenstein’s GoT spinoff is shrouded in mystery, and he wouldn’t reveal the plot or setting to us. However, a leak on the Game of Thrones fan wiki back in 2018 claimed to spill the beans.

Allegedly, Borenstein’s prequel series was in set in Valyria (the ancestral home of House Targaryen). It would have taken place in the years leading up to the Doom of Valyria, a cataclysmic event that’s alluded to in Martin’s books but never fully explained.

In other words, the Doom of Valyria is a juicy mystery in the Game of Thrones universe, and Borenstein’s series could potentially solve it.

The following interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity.

A post-doom Valyria in Game of Thrones. HBO

Inverse: Is it possible your show could still happen with George R.R. Martin’s new deal?

Max Borenstein: I have no idea. I certainly couldn't tell you what mine is about. And I couldn't tell you if it's going to bring back anything, but I'm very passionate about the one that I did. I hope perhaps one day it'll happen. we'll have to wait and see.”

Do you know what caused the Doom of Valyria? Do you have any theories?

I can't confirm what my show is about, but who doesn't have theories? One has theories about everything in George's universe so beautifully brought.

“It's maybe the best, most thoughtfully well-built universe that I've ever read.”

What does a pre-Doom version of Valyria look like to you?

I couldn't get into that.

Martin just signed a huge deal with HBO. Is there enough material to warrant all these spinoffs?

Certainly yes. George has created one of the most world-building series of all time, and there are both avenues within the series he's told that would be kind of zooming in and then stories on the fringes that he's only alluded to. It's maybe the best, most thoughtfully well-built universe that I've ever read.