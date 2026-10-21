It can be hard to spot trends in horror and genre media, but right now, audiences love a small, creepy town mystery. It doesn’t matter if it’s the Newfie town in Below or Widow’s Bay in Widow’s Bay, a town with a secret is a fabulous place to start a mystery box show. But for four years now, a series that perfectly nailed this subgenre has been streaming on MGM+ with little fanfare.

But now, it’s finally streaming on Netflix, meaning an entirely new group of people can get into just what’s going on in the strange town at the center of From.

From has been quietly releasing a supernatural folk horror saga for four years now. MGM+

From stars Lost alum Harold Perrineau as Sheriff Boyd Stevens, the sheriff of a small town where nobody seems to be able to leave; though its residents can drive in just fine, they can’t actually navigate away from it. But that’s only the start of the problems for this town: At night, strange humanoid creatures emerge from the woods and attack any house not protected by a talisman.

Over the past four seasons, we’ve seen all kinds of hallmarks of the folk horror genre — strange symbols, creepy children, plot-relevant lunchboxes, teleporting trees, and some terrifying villains all play a role. And in its 40 episodes From has grown from a survival thriller akin to post-apocalyptic shows like The Walking Dead, to dealing with more paranormal elements and metaphysical themes seen in loftier shows like Lost in their latest stages.

Why wasn’t this show a big deal, then? Unfortunately, it’s just a matter of accessibility. From originally was released on MGM+, an underrated streaming service, especially when it comes to genre media. Year after year, this show has just been lurking in the background, quietly delivering some of the best sci-fi of the decade.

The claustrophobic small-town setting of From is perfect for haunting thrills. MGM+

Acquiring another streaming service may be a big commitment, but now you can try before you buy and watch From on Netflix ahead of Season 5, which will wrap up the continuity entirely. With that season hopefully premiering sometime next year, now’s the time to get caught up on Netflix and be filled in on the best sci-fi mystery show that you’ve been missing.

If Widow’s Bay marks the peak of the small-town horror mystery trend, then we should look to From for its beginning. And with this show ending next year, we’ll see which one manages to stick the landing best.

From is now streaming on Netflix.