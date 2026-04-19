After the success of Lost, ABC’s all-time great mystery sci-fi series, there was a wave of similar shows that tried to replicate the same “mystery box” formula. In fact, we’re still riding that wave with shows like Silo and Yellowjackets. However, for years now, one series has secretly been the best of Lost’s many children: MGM+’s From.

Like Lost, the folk horror series had a trapped, claustrophobic setting, and like Lost, there’s an ongoing mystery that’s never fully revealed itself. But most importantly, it starred a Lost alum: Harold Perrineau, who played construction manager Michael in the ABC series and town leader Boyd in From. The series follows a still-unnamed Town where wayward travelers get lost but can never leave. What’s more, there are monsters that roam at night, forcing the community to work together to stay alive, and, perhaps, finally get home.

“It is a horror show in title, but a character study in reality,” Perrineau tells Inverse. “It’s about a group of people who are in a desperate situation where they're trapped in a tiny little town, and they are being hunted.”

From Season 3 was a masterclass in a mystery/horror finale, unveiling a key supernatural element while raising the stakes and changing the status quo. But Season 4 of this series often gets caught spinning its wheels in a confusing amalgam of angst, dread, and misery. Even Boyd, the beating heart of the show, is affected by this. “Boyd has to pick it up and keep going forward. How do you do that? And that's the journey he's on right now. Smashed brain, peace, body, spirit, but he has to go on,” Perrineau says. “He doesn't really have a choice. His son is here. People he loves are here, and he has to.”

There are a few bright sparks, though. For a series about a town that you can enter and never leave, new arrivals are a big deal, and this season brings in Sophia (Julia Doyle) a preacher’s daughter whose naïveté is a great way for new viewers.

“This season, the hunter has turned the key just a little and heat up just a little bit more,” Perrineau says. “They are maybe the most evil hunter you have ever experienced. And that is the town itself.”

There are plenty of scares in From Season 4. MGM+

He’s right: the villain in Season 4 takes on a new form, and it’s one of the most chilling antagonists of TV this year. However, this antagonist is nothing compared to the atmosphere of paranoia that seeps into every frame of From. “Trust is a thing that comes up a lot, and there is none,” Perrineau says. “There's no place to land that's safe or comfortable or trusting because even if you think you're somewhere that you feel safe, you have to ask yourself, ‘Am I thinking correctly?’ Because you just can't trust your own mind.”

Perrineau says that his approach to Boyd came down to one question: “Why keep going?” This isn’t a permanent problem. With shows with big, looming conflicts, the ultimate solution is to call it and bring on the endgame. With From renewed for a fifth and final season, it looks like it will finally make its way in that direction.

From is now streaming on MGM+.