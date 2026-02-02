Family might be forever, but the Fast & Furious saga doesn’t have quite so much gas in the tank. After upping the ante for three decades, the biggest action franchise of the century has finally reached the end of the road. Back in 2020, star Vin Diesel announced that the Fast saga would conclude with a two-part finale. We got Fast X in 2023, and though its follow-up was meant to premiere in 2025, the franchise has hit a few snags along the way.

Part of that might have to do with the budget it takes to get films with such expensive stars and extravagant stunts off the ground. Fast 8 grossed over $1 billion worldwide, but its sequels haven’t had the same success. Fast X got the franchise back on track tonally, but can Fast 11 bring things home in a meaningful way? According to Diesel, we’ll find out soon. Here’s everything we know about the final film in the Fast saga, Fast Forever.

Fast 11, retitled Fast Forever, finally has a release date. Universal Pictures

What is the Fast Forever release date?

Diesel has been working to close out the Fast saga for a while now. The final films in the franchise were meant to premiere within a few years of each other, but we won’t get the saga’s final chapter for a while yet. Per Diesel, Fast Forever will premiere on March 17, 2028, five years after the cliffhanger ending of Fast X.

Who is directing Fast Forever?

Director Louis Letterier is returning to helm Fast Forever. He first joined the franchise in 2023 as the director of Fast X, taking the reins from Justin Lin, who’s directed the most Fast films by far. It’s bittersweet to know that the saga is ending without input from one of its most formative voices, but Letterier did a fine job bringing these characters back to Earth — after Lin literally sent some to space in F9 — and that will hopefully continue in Fast Forever.

Jason Momoa’s Dante will return as the villain of Fast Forever. Universal Pictures

What is the plot of Fast Forever?

The Fast saga has the same problem as a franchise like Scream, in that it can’t tell a new story without dredging up some familial connection to fuel conflict. Fast X was perhaps the most outlandish: It introduced Jason Momoa as Dante, the son of a long-gone Fast Five villain. Thankfully, Dante is also a compelling antagonist. Like all the Fast baddies, he wants to destroy the one thing most important to ol’ Dominic Toretto: his family. But he goes further than anyone ever has, and he serves great gender-bending looks while doing it.

In Fast X, Dom and the crew are driven to the brink trying to thwart Dante’s evil plans. When he kidnaps Dom’s young son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry), the entire family bands together to rescue him. Dom’s brother Jakob (John Cena) ends up sacrificing himself for the cause, but it’s still not enough. Dante has planted trap after trap for Dom and Little B, and at the end of Fast X, they’re caught in a fiery explosion. Their fates — and the fates of Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Han (Sung Kang), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) — are all up in the air by the time the credits roll.

The Fast films boast a huge cast, and Fast Forever could have the biggest (and most outlandish) yet. Universal Pictures

Who will be in the Fast Forever cast?

Fast X clearly wasn’t averse to casualties, but it also set up an even bigger ensemble for Fast Forever. The final film in the Fast saga will bring everyone back into the fray, including characters who have no logical business returning. Fast X featured two shocking cameos, including one revealing that Gal Gadot’s Gisele didn’t actually perish at the end of Fast & Furious 6. Then there’s Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs; Johnson seemed like the least likely actor to return after a years-long feud with Diesel, but his appearance in Fast X is proof that family really is forever.

In June 2025, Diesel also revealed that Fast Forever will find a way to bring Brian O’Conner back. Brian was the co-protagonist of the Fast saga until actor Paul Walker’s passing in 2013, and Furious 7 used a blend of CGI and body doubles to give the character a meaningful ending. That said, Brian is still alive and kicking in the Fast universe, and it’s gotten harder and harder to explain why he’s not helping the Family deal with increasingly drastic threats. Though Walker got a near-perfect send-off in Furious 7, Diesel affirms that Brian’s appearance in Fast Forever will be another meaningful farewell for both the character and the actor who played him.

Nothing set in stone yet, but here’s everyone who will likely show up in Fast Forever:

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker

Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey

Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto

Sung Kang as Han Lue

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Brie Larson as Tess Petty

Alan Ritchson as Aimes

Leo Abelo Perry as Brian “Little B” Marcos

TBD as Brian O’Conner

Dwayne Johnson is set to return for another Fast film. Universal Pictures

Is there a Fast Forever trailer?

As Fast Forever is still a ways from production, there’s no trailer for the film just yet, but Inverse will have an update whenever one does arrive.

Will there be another Fast movie after Fast Forever?

While Fast Forever will reportedly be the last film in the main Fast saga, there are plans for a handful of spinoffs. Those include Hobbs & Reyes, which was announced after Johnson’s cameo in Fast X, and a female-led film that’s been in the works since 2019.

“The sooner I deliver the finale, the sooner I can launch all the spinoffs,” Diesel told Variety in 2023. The films’ ballooning budgets might make expansion difficult, but this saga will live on somehow if Diesel has anything to say about it.