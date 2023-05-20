The 10 Wildest Moments In The Fast & Furious Movies, Ranked

Fast & Furious started off as a little crime movie about streetcar racing and boosting illegal DVDs. Twenty-two years later, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew have become part of an international espionage team that regularly defies physics, and often, reality itself. But that’s part of the joy of watching Fast & Furious, our most ludicrous action franchise today: watching how the Fast family could possibly one-up themselves. And gosh darn it, they manage to do so every time.

In honor of the release of the most ludicrous Fast & Furious movie yet, Inverse staff ranked the top 10 wildest moments of the franchise.

10. Dom Slingshotting a Car Around a Cliff (F9)

Dom swings a car around a cliff with nothing more than a rope and a dream in F9. Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

A move so absurd it even had Letty yelping in disbelief, this was the moment when the cars of Fast & Furious officially became bona fide action figures. Physics is just a suggestion in this sequence, which has Dom driving off a cliff, hooking his car on a rope, and swinging onto a lower cliff. Sure, why not! – Hoai-Tran Bui

9. Cipher Kisses Dom (Fate of the Furious)

What’s more unbelievable about this kiss is Cipher’s wig. Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Every Fast fan remembers where they were when the Fate of the Furious trailer dropped. Not only did Dom turn his back on his team, but he had the gall to make out with the enemy, Charlize Theron’s super-hot villain, Cipher — and in front of his wife, too! What happened to family?! – Lyvie Scott

8. Luke Hobbs Hand Delivers a Torpedo (Fate of the Furious)

Let’s kick some ice. Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

All these years later, the eighth Fast & Furious still boasts an all-time moment when Hobbs hand-delivers a missile over ice in the Arctic. It’s ludicrous, it’s absurd, it tests your suspension of disbelief to its limits — and it lives up to the very name of the franchise. – Eric Francisco

7. Bank Vault Chase (Fast Five)

The climactic “Bank Vault Chase,” as it’s known, is a masterclass in popcorn cinema where action movie showmanship collides with physics in a demolition derby. Fast & Furious has never quite matched the excitement and craftsmanship on display in Fast Five, which grazes the line separating fiction and genuine danger. – Eric Francisco

6. Dom and Luke's Doomsday Device (Fast & Furious 6)

Dwayne Johnson ain’t just Hollywood. He’s a proud third-generation pro wrestler. In Fast & Furious 6, the 10-time WWE champion pays homage to the iconic Road Warriors by performing their move “Doomsday Device” with Vin Diesel. In a movie where planes explode, The Rock doing wrasslin’ still steals the show. – Eric Francisco

5. Ping-pong with a Bomb in Rome (Fast X)

Who would’ve thought the Fast & Furious franchise would take a page from the ‘60s Batman movie? Universal Pictures

Some days you just can’t get rid of a bomb. So the only thing you can do is ping-pong it down the streets of Rome, causing it to destroy buildings, streets, and ancient architecture, all while Dom’s car — which he uses as a tool to slow the giant bomb’s momentum — somehow remains intact. – Hoai-Tran Bui

4. Going to Space (F9)

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s a car rocketing into the stratosphere. Universal Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

At the rate that Fast & Furious escalated, the long-running joke was that the only frontier they could go next was space. Well, they did it, and it was just as silly and stupid and grandiose as one would expect. That the gang from Tokyo Drift return as full-fledged rocket scientists to help launch a car into space is just the ridiculous cherry on top. – Hoai-Tran Bui

3. Cliff Dive (Fast Five)

With just 15 seconds, Fast Five marked the turning point in fusing Dwayne Johnson’s beefy star power with Justin Lin’s sense of spectacle. After Dom and Brian yeet off a cliff and fall hundreds of feet in the air, and brush it off, we witness the Fast Saga become impervious. – Eric Francisco

2. Zombie Cars (Fate of the Furious)

AI takes on a new meaning in Fate of the Furious. Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock

Self-driving cars definitely have their merits, but Cipher took their capabilities to a terrifying new level. With one casual keystroke, the cyberterrorist turns every qualified vehicle in New York City into a remote-controlled swarm — all to get a briefcase from one guy’s car. It’s zombie time, indeed. – Lyvie Scott

1. Building Jump in Abu Dabi (Furious 7)

“Cars don’t fly.” It’s one of the jokes that opens Furious 7 — but with Dom behind the wheel of a Lykan HyperSport, he makes a compelling argument to the contrary. In the Fast saga’s most jaw-dropping moment, Dom and Brian dive from one 50-story building and crash right into another… then do it one more time. – Lyvie Scott

Fast X is playing in theaters now.