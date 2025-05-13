Amazon’s Best Apocalyptic Show Is Already Renewed For Season 3

From The Last of Us becoming a smash crossover hit to the surprise success of Twisted Metal, TV shows based on video games have been crushing it. Open-world games, however, seemed like a whole new challenge. It’s one thing to re-tell a linear narrative, but how do you make a faithful adaptation of a game where every player’s experience is different? When Amazon announced an adaptation of Fallout — one of the most iconic open-world games ever — it seemed like a big risk.

Fallout never really attempted to adapt the experience of playing the games, instead using the universe to tell its own unique story. The decision paid off: Fallout was highly acclaimed, and a Season 2 was announced soon after its debut. Now we know when to expect Season 2, and what’s happening beyond that.

Fallout found success by adapting the world, not a specific story. Amazon Prime Video

According to Variety, Fallout Season 2 will premiere in December 2025. That’s a little more than 18 months after Season 1’s April 2024 premiere, a relatively quick turnaround now that years between seasons aren’t uncommon. But that’s not the only big announcement: Amazon revealed that Fallout has been renewed for Season 3.

That’s a strong vote of confidence from Amazon, and it also means Season 2 can end on a cliffhanger without making fans wonder if they’ll be left in limbo. The Last of Us was also renewed for Season 3 before Season 2 started airing, which allowed the series to take bigger narrative swings without fear of getting cut off at the knees.

New Vegas as it appeared at the end of Fallout Season 1. Amazon Prime Video

Fallout already has one cliffhanger to deal with. In the very last moments of Season 1, we learned that Hank MacLean (Kyle McLachlan) was on his way to New Vegas, and was being followed by The Ghoul (Walton Goggins) and Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell). Now there’s the question of how the world of Fallout can continue to expand. New Vegas opens up a whole new section of the universe, and the villain of Fallout: New Vegas was already established in Season 1. Topping the surprises of Season 1 while also setting up Season 3 will be a tall task, but there are only a few months before we find out how Amazon tackles the challenge.

Fallout Season 2 premieres on Prime Video in December 2025.