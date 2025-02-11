Fallout Season 2 Will Be Even Better Than Season 1, Walton Goggins Promises

Prime Video seemed to pull off the impossible with Fallout, a stellar adaptation of the apocalyptic, open-world video game series. Executive produced by Westworld’s Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, Fallout struck the perfect chord when it came to balancing fan service and worldbuilding. It diverged a bit from the story fans might have expected, but it managed to deliver something that worked better for television. Season 1 set a high bar, and with its follow-up currently in the works, fans are hoping Season 2 will meet expectations.

There have been a few bumps on the road for Fallout Season 2, with production recently delayed by last month’s wildfire outbreak in California. Updates have otherwise been few and far between, but Walton Goggins — who plays Cooper Howard, aka The Ghoul — recently offered a positive one.

“We’re in the middle of filming [Season 2] right now,” Goggins recently told Deadline. “We’ve been at it since November ... We’re working really hard to make that happen.”

With January’s wildfires contained, production on Fallout (and a host of other shows) has apparently resumed without a hitch. Goggins praised the team behind the scenes for their work in keeping the story going, and even claimed that Season 2 will be much stronger than its predecessor.

Fallout Season 2 will bring the show to New Vegas, a fan-favorite locale. Prime Video

“I thought Season 1 was extraordinary, personally. I was very pleased with it,” Goggins said. “This blows it out of the water. What these writers have done, and the artisans that have come together to tell this story, it’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Season 1 ended on a high note, teasing a new adventure that would expand the show’s scope while also paying homage to the games. Season 2 is set to explore New Vegas, the setting of the beloved game Fallout: New Vegas. Goggins’ Ghoul will be teaming up with Lucy MacLean (Ella Purnell) — Fallout’s capable, if sheltered, heroine — to confront her nefarious dad (Kyle MacLachlan), who escaped Los Angeles in the Season 1 finale.

The Prime Video series takes place after the events of New Vegas, so it won’t be a straightforward game adaptation. Instead, it will likely explore the aftermath of the game’s events, which followed the battle for a new power source in the region. It’s not clear whether Fallout will continue that story or diverge from canon, but if Goggins’ new update is accurate, the new season will hopefully deliver either way.