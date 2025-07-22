In recent years, there’s been a new wave of video game adaptation shows, all made with fidelity as the goal: as accurate an adaptation as possible, replicating the feel and story of the original game. But then, Amazon announced it would adapt Bethesda’s Fallout, an open-world game that made a truly faithful adaptation essentially impossible, since every playing experience was different.

But Fallout tore the rulebook apart completely, ignoring the story from the original games to tell a brand new story of vault dweller Lucy MacLean, Brotherhood of Steel Squire Maximus, and wandering bounty hunter The Ghoul. It’s now regarded as one of the greatest video game series ever, and it’s now available to keep forever in glorious 4K.

Why is Fallout Important to Have On Blu-ray Now?

The Ghoul probably doesn’t carry a Blu-ray player with him, but a Blu-ray will still survive the apocalypse. Prime Video

It was not too long ago that Fallout creator Jonathan Nolan helmed another, even more popular, genre show: Westworld. The HBO sci-fi series was lauded with critical praise and awards, but even that couldn’t protect it from its fate. Thanks to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zazlav’s cost-cutting measures, Westworld was removed from HBO Max forever, making physical media the only means of watching the series again.

Fallout is a certified hit for Prime Video, so that probably won’t be happening anytime soon. But still, anything is possible. With this physical release, you can carry Fallout with you even after the nuclear apocalypse — but good luck finding a Blu-Ray player.

What New Features Does The Fallout Season 1 Blu-ray Have?

The collectible steelbook of the Fallout Season 1 physical release includes different artwork and five collectible art cards. Amazon

The Fallout Season 1 Blu-Ray and 4K disc, now available for purchase on Amazon, comes with a slew of bonus featurettes detailing everything from the prosthetic design to the music to the sets. But those are all included on streaming as well, if you know to look under “Extras” on the streaming platform. But only on the physical copies do you get audio commentary for Episode 1 from creator Jonathan Nolan and star Walton Goggins. If you’re looking to add to your collection, you can spring for the limited edition SteelBook, which comes with a Blu-Ray disc, a 4K disc, and collectible art cards.

Fallout has already been lauded as one of the best-looking video game TV shows. Now, you can see the 35mm footage even better than ever, thanks to the 4K edition. Even if you’re just in it for the Blu-Ray, there’s still the eternal benefit of physical media: nobody can ever take it away.

Fallout Season 1 is now available on Blu-Ray and 4K UHD.