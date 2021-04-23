There’s no way to talk about what happens with Sharon Carter in the Falcon and Winter Soldier finale without getting into serious spoilers. Make sure you’ve seen the episode, then check back in, because we have so much to talk about.

Seriously, major spoilers ahead.

So, in Episode 6 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we see the redemption of John Walker (sorta), the end of the Flag-Smashers (sorta), and the debut of a new Captain America (definitely). But the biggest reveal was one we’ve seen coming for a long time now.

That’s right: Sharon’s the Power Broker — and what’s more, she’s back in business with the U.S. Government.

Confused as to how this all makes sense? The comics have some useful information.

Is Sharon Carter brainwashed?

Sharon on the phone with Batroc. Marvel Entertainment

In the “Death of Captain America” arc of the comics, Sharon is hypnotized by Red Skull, and is used to shoot and kill Steve Rogers, all while secretly being pregnant with his child, eventually saving the day by bringing Steve back through time-travel.

Yeah. It’s a lot. But the brainwashing part in particular could come into play in Sharon’s MCU future.

How did Sharon become the most powerful person in Madripoor in only a handful of years? Did someone there manipulate her into becoming the Power Broker only with plans to use her as a sleeper agent once she got powerful enough to infiltrate the US Government? Who brokers the Power Broker? If there’s someone more powerful than Sharon, they’ll surely show their face soon now Sharon’s hit the motherlode of criminal underworld goods.

Is Sharon Carter a Life Model Decoy?

Could this Sharon actually be a robot? Marvel Entertainment

In the Marvel comics, Life Model Decoys are life-size, ultra-realistic androids developed to replace and distract from real agents. They could be the secret tech that Sharon mentions on the phone — or they could be the explanation for Sharon’s sudden twist in character. LMDs have already been shown in detail on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. but not in the MCU movies.

We know Secret Invasion is coming, with a plethora of shape-shifting Skrulls to boot. Is Sharon a Skrull? Certainly possible, but the galaxy-brained version is this: Sharon’s an LMD.

Even if it’s actually Sharon and not some sort of android, perhaps she’s planning a Secret Invasion of LMDs, or helping someone else plan one. For all we know, the real Sharon Carter is still in Madripoor, pining for Steve and swearing revenge.

Is Sharon Carter really just a villain now?

Sharon calling in the good news after securing her pardon. Marvel Entertainment

Look, it’s possible. Maybe Sharon is totally evil now, and was only helping Sam and Bucky with the endgame of securing her old job — and her old security clearance.

It’s been a decade since we saw her in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. People change, especially when they’re forced to live in crime-infested Madripoor because they were hung out to dry by a certain Avenger.

Sharon could just be evil now, and was simply playing the long game knowing if she played her cards right, she could have the Flag-Smashers relying on her and the government paying her reparations in the form of access to some top-secret stuff that would sell for millions if connected to the right buyer. And if there’s one thing the Power Broker has, it’s buyers.