This might just be the tip of the vibranium meteor. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 ended with a surprising cameo, but maybe we’re just getting started. Recent leaks from a few different trusted Marvel tipsters suggest that an even bigger character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is coming soon. Here’s what you need to know.

Warning! Possible spoilers for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ahead.

Still here? Great. So, as you hopefully already know, Falcon and the Winter Soldier ends with the surprise appearance of Ayo, a member of Wakanda’s all-woman royal security force Dora Milaje.

Ayo confronts Bucky and makes her intentions clear, stating, “I’m here for Zemo.” Obviously, Wakanda hasn’t gotten over Zemo’s whole killing their king T’Chaka back in Captain America: Civil War. The question is, will we see any other Wakandans in Falcon and the Winter Soldier? After all, we know there’s some sort of big cameo coming soon, and there are plenty of great characters from Wakanda to choose from.

Assuming that the answer is yes, who will the cameo be? Recent leaks may reveal Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s next big surprise.

Will T’Challa show up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

Technically, it’s possible Chadwick Boseman filmed a scene for Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Marvel

Short answer: No. Slightly longer answer: Maybe, but still probably no.

As some fans have pointed, Chadwick Boseman technically could have filmed a scene for the series before his untimely death. However, if that did happen, we’d probably know. And even if it was filmed, would Marvel still use the footage knowing it would serve as the actor’s MCU sendoff?

More conclusively, trusted Marvel leaker Charles Murphy tweeted a simple “No” on April 2 in response to another tweet speculating that T-Challa could show up in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. So consider this theory debunked.

Will Shuri show up in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

The new Black Panther? Marvel

This seems way more likely for multiple reasons. We know that Shuri (Letitia Wright) will continue to play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially in the upcoming Black Panther 2. She might even take on the mantle of Black Panther. In that case, a Falcon and the Winter Soldier cameo could help Shuri transition into that crucial role in the MCU.

This theory also gets a boost from known leaker @AtlantaFilming, who frequently shares updates on Marvel productions filming in Atlanta (including Falcon and the Winter Soldier). In response to a question acting if we’ll still get a “mindblowing reveal,” here’s how @AtlantaFilming replied:

“Yes, she is in it still as far as I know.”

Marvel fans are latching on to one word in particular: “she.” So if we assume the big cameo is a female character and also a Wakandan, then Shuri feels like a pretty good answer — but she’s not the only one.

The Black Panther cast was full of powerful women, like Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) and Okoye (Danai Gurira). Either of those characters showing up would be a jaw-dropping moment for Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Though personally, I’m holding out hope for Shuri.