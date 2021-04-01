'Falcon and Winter Soldier' Episode 3 release date, start time, runtime, and more

Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is already doing some seriously interesting things for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The introduction of characters like Isaiah Bradley and John Walker has changed everything we thought we knew about the political history of the MCU, and the inclusion of both the Flag Smashers and The Power Broker raises interesting questions about the state of the MCU after The Blip.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier isn’t showing any signs of slowing its pace anytime soon either, with its highly-anticipated third episode set to bring Daniel Brühl’s formidable Baron Zemo back into the fray.

Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming Disney+ release of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 release date?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 will be released Friday, April 2nd on Disney+. The series’ fourth episode will debut the week after on Friday, April 9th, while the show’s fifth and sixth episodes will continue to follow its weekly Friday release schedule as well.

Currently, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale is set to premiere Friday, April 23rd on Disney+.

When is the Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 premiere time?

This is Bucky. Yes, he does have a bit of a staring problem. Marvel Studios

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 becomes available to stream on Disney+ this coming Friday at 12:01 a.m. Pacific or 3:01 a.m. Eastern.

How long is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3?

The runtime for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 has yet to be officially confirmed by Disney or Marvel. However, a recent Reddit leak indicates that the episode will be 54 minutes long, which presumably includes its end credits sequence. If true, the 54-minute runtime will make The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 the Disney+ series’ longest installment to date.

It’s entirely possible that the leaked runtime is incorrect, but the more recent Reddit runtime leaks for both The Falcon and the Winter and WandaVision have all come from the same subreddit and have all proven to be true.

Where to watch The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 will only be available to watch on Disney+, as the show is a Disney+ exclusive series available only to the streaming service’s paid subscribers.

What is the plot of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3?

The official plot for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 remains under wraps for the time being. Fortunately, viewers can probably deduce a few of the episode’s story points based solely on where The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 2 left off.

For instance, it’s practically guaranteed that Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo will have a sizable role in the upcoming episode, given the brief teaser of his character at the end of last week’s episode. Fans can also likely expect to see the tension between Wyatt Russell’s John Walker and Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson continue to grow, and it’s rumored that Emily VanCamp’s Sharon Carter will make her long-awaited return to the MCU in the episode as well.

Is there a Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 trailer?

Disney+ has not released any trailers specifically for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3, as the streaming service typically avoids releasing trailers for single episodes of its biggest original series. Instead, fans will have to continue making do with the general TV spots and trailers that Disney and Marvel have released for the series as a whole.

Fortunately, there’s still plenty of footage featured in some of the previous Falcon and Winter Soldiers trailers that has yet to pop up in the show’s first three episodes, which fans can continue parsing through and dissecting as much or as little as they see fit. You can check out one of said trailers below.