Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 3 spoilers reveal a major character’s return

After operating on their own in the past two episodes, Sam and Bucky are about to branch out and seek help. That means a new setting, a new villain, and help from an old friend.

With Falcon and Winter Soldier Episode 3 coming out on Friday, speculation is circling as to what could be in store for Sam and Bucky’s next adventure. But a glance at a television schedule of another variety tells us even more about Episode 3 than we could have guessed.

The News — Redditor u/wandavisionbaby pointed out Emily VanCamp, best known to Marvel fans as Sharon Carter, will be appearing on Good Morning America on Friday morning, the same day The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Episode 3 premieres. This has led many to believe Sharon Carter will appear in the very next episode, despite an almost complete absence throughout the series thus far.

Emphasis on almost. In Episode 2, Sharon was briefly name-dropped as an “enemy of the state,” which does not bode well for her current conditions. Looks like we’ll learn a whole lot more about those conditions as soon as this week — and for now, we can look toward the head writer of Falcon and Winter Soldier for more on what’s going on with Sharon.

Sharon and Steve Rogers share a touching moment. Marvel Entertainment

Enemy of the State — Sharon Carter, just like Sam and Bucky, was Blipped out of existence for years, and according to Falcon and Winter Soldier’s very own Malcolm Spellman, she used the hard reset to change a few things about her personality. Spellman explained her new lifestyle to the A.V Club:

She looks very sweet and innocent, but Sharon Carter is going to emerge as a badass. I’d have to use far more inappropriate language to describe how awesome she is. Let’s just say this: Sharon Carter is all grown up now.

Speculating on this, it sounds like Bucky and Sam are going to seek out Sharon for help in confronting Baron Zemo in prison. Assumedly, this new badass Sharon Carter has been doing her own thing during the snap and could have some more intel on the Flag Smashers over her time since returning.

Could Sharon hold some insider info on the Flag Smashers? Marvel Entertainmetn

The Inverse Analysis — The looming absence of Steve Rogers is difficult for the whole Falcon and Winter Soldier lineup. The more perspectives added to his loss, the better, Sharon very much included.

Sharon, Bucky, and Sam all share the same trauma, both in being Blipped and losing Steve, and they all seem to have dealt with the loss in a different way. As Sharon enters the proceedings, we can expect to see all those losses explored in even greater depth.