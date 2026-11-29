At this point, most people have heard of Dune one way or another, whether it be through Denis Villeneuve’s epic two-part blockbuster adaptation or through David Lynch’s cult-classic rendition from 1984. But the books are another animal. And, while Villeneuve two films are certainly more faithful to the original Frank Herbert novel than the Lynch version, Part Two deviated from the book pretty substantially toward the end, and it seems Part Three won’t be a straightforward adaptation of the second book, Dune Messiah, either. In an interview with Time, Villeneuve has admitted that even calling the third film “Dune Messiah” wouldn’t have been accurate. “It’s such a free adaptation that I felt it would have been dishonest to call the movie Dune Messiah,” Villeneuve told journalist Eliana Dockterman in the interview. “That’s why it’s called Dune: Part Three.”

So, for the uninitiated, what is Dune Messiah actually like? Published in 1969, four years after the first hardcover version of Dune, Messiah is a transitional book, detailing the bloody fallout of Paul’s ascension to Padishah Emperor and the political machinations of his enemies. The ending of this book sets up the slightly more pivotal next novel,1976’s Children of Dune, which focuses more on Paul and Chani’s children, Leto II and Ghanima. Messiah is also significantly shorter than the original Dune, running about 80,000 words, versus the roughly 180,000 words of the first book. This helps to explain why Villeneuve took two films to adapt the first book, but only one film to adapt the second.

But with Dune: Part Three being called a “free adaptation,” what is the source material actually like? Here’s the story of Dune Messiah, explained. Massive spoilers ahead for the book Dune Messiah, and possible spoilers ahead for Dune: Part Three.

Dune Messiah is the slow burn of Paul’s downfall

Dune Messiah picks up 12 years after the conclusion of the original Dune, which saw Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides lead the Fremen to victory against their Harkonnen occupiers and also become the Emperor of the Imperium. Because Paul’s victory came at the cost of accepting his role as the Fremen’s prophesied messiah, the religious fanaticism he inspired in them became too fervent for him to control, leading to “Muad’Dib’s Jihad,” a period marked by the massacre of billions who refuse to accept Paul as the messiah. This, as well as Paul’s total control of the spice melange (Arrakis’ powerful natural resource, used as anything from a drug to help Guild navigators make interstellar travel possible), causes a group of conspirators to stage a plot to depose him.

The conspirators include: Princess Irulan (Paul’s legal wife), Reverend Mother Gaius Helen Mohiam (the leader of the Bene Gesserit), Scytale (a shapeshifter called a “face dancer” belonging to a group of genetically modified humans known as the Bene Tleilax), and Edric (a Spacing Guild navigator). One note: the Bene Tleilax, or “Face Dancers,” are not in the original text of Dune and were a retcon/new invention for Dune Messiah. The same is true of ghola duplicates. In terms of contemporary visual canon, the first version of the Face Dancers we’ve seen onscreen in the Villeneuve Dune universe was in the TV series Dune: Prophecy.

The plot against Paul is multi-pronged, heavily dependent on Edric’s prescience creating a blind spot around the conspirators, which they use to avoid Paul’s own. Princess Irulan, spurred by Paul’s clear love for his concubine Chani despite being married to him, has secretly been giving Chani contraceptives for years to prevent her from giving birth to Paul’s heir.

On top of this, the Bene Tleilax plan to gift Paul a ghola (a kind of clone) of his old friend Duncan Idaho, renamed Hayt, who has been brainwashed to destroy him. (Spoiler alert: he doesn’t.) The faux-Ducan/Hayt, is also programmed to seduce Paul’s sister, Alia, who is still dealing with her preborn memories, which made her a super-intelligent baby in the first book. (The Villeneuve films avoided showing Alia even being born in Dune: Part Two.)

Spurned by the fall from grace of her father and Paul’s rejection of her as the mother of his potential heir, Princess Irulan becomes a crucial part of the plot against Muad’Dib. Warner Bros. Pictures

Paul is somewhat aware of the plots against his life, but one of his worries is Chani, due to recurring visions of her dying in childbirth while giving birth.

Therefore, he tenuously allows the conspiracy to move forward – Irulan continues secretly giving Chani contraceptives (which Paul hopes will end up prolonging her life), and Hayt arrives on Arrakis as planned. However, Chani eventually discovers Irulan’s deception and switches to a traditional Fremen fertility diet, which results in her pregnancy (although Irulan’s contraceptives and the massive amounts of spice in her Fremen food threaten her well-being).

Despite longing to abdicate the throne and reject the religion that has sprung up around his name, Paul has his soldiers close in on the Fremen traitors in his ranks. Unbeknownst to him and everyone else, the Tleilaxu have supplied the dissenters with a stone burner (a miniature atomic weapon), which detonates in Paul’s presence, killing dozens and blinding him. Fremen tradition dictates that the blind self-exile into the desert, but Paul reignites the Fremen’s belief in him by using his future-sight to replicate the natural sight he lost, provided that he lives in accordance with his visions at all times.

If Warner Bros. decides to continue ahead with more Dune sequels after this one, Jason Momoa’s Hayt will play a key role moving forward. Warner Bros. Pictures

After retreating from the political suffocation of Arrakeen (the capital of Arrakis) to the close-knit community of Sietch Tab — the Fremen cell where Paul and Chani met — Chani goes into labor.

Paul has a very Anakin Skywalker moment toward the end of Messiah

Just as Paul predicted, she dies in childbirth, but so too does Paul’s prescience, because unknown to him was the fact that Chani was pregnant with twins; Paul’s son was conceived with prescience of his own, shielding him from his father’s second sight in the womb, and due to Paul’s refusal to look past the moment of Chani’s death, his ability to see the world in accordance with his visions is lost. Hayt’s assassination trigger activates upon seeing Paul’s grief over his lost love, but when Paul addresses him as Duncan Idaho, his memories override his Tleilaxu programming and restore his original consciousness. Duncan is back! And, through a series of various gholas, becomes the one character who lives into the distant future of sequels after Children of Dune.

Quickly running out of moves, the Tleilaxu shapeshifter desperately offers Paul a ghola of Chani in exchange for his abdication of the throne – Paul refuses, which prompts Scytale to threaten the twins at knifepoint. As a result of temporarily seeing through his son’s eyes, Paul is able to slay Scytale with a throwing knife, saving his children and narrowly escaping the conspiracy in the process. To secure the fealty of the Fremen for his offspring (who he names Ghanima and Leto II), Paul disappears into the desert according to Fremen tradition, blind and finally freed of the curse of future-sight which set the previous twelve years into motion.

Is Dune Messiah the end of Paul’s story?

Denis’ decision to make Chani a vocal critic of Paul’s reign in Dune: Part 2 all but ensures her role in Part Three will be different from the source material in some crucial ways. Warner Bros. Pictures

Although many fans, and apparently Villeneuve, regard Dune Messiah as the end of Paul’s story, the truth is, Paul does appear in the third novel, Children of Dune, initially, as a mysterious character called The Preacher. The concept of The Preacher is that Paul actually doesn’t want the Atreides empire to continue, and eventually confers with his son Leto II about something called The Golden Path, which is a future that is more or less ideal for humanity. At the risk of really summarizing what this means, basically, Leto II turns into a sort of super-version of Paul, insofar as he acts in such a way as to create a specific kind of Empire for all of humankind, which he believes is ideal, even if there are thousands of years that things are less than great. Basically, although Children of Dune reads as the end of a trilogy, it eventually sets up the next book, God Emperor of Dune, which is set 3,500 years in the future. And it’s at this point where the series of books gets a little closer to being like Foundation, concerned with bigger moves that play out over centuries.

So, no, Paul’s story does not end in Dune Messiah, but rather in Children of Dune, in which he is killed while Alia is the ruling Atreides.

Could Dune: Part Three adapt both elements of Dune Messiah and Children of Dune? Maybe. It seems clear that Villeneuve has already altered the timeline, and instead of having Chani pregnant in the present tense of this movie, the twins are already born and have grown to be teenagers. So, if Dune: Part Three really is the end of Paul’s story, it seems very possible that we’re dealing with not just Dune Messiah, but Children of Dune, and a bit of Villeneuve’s own magic, too.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18, 2026.