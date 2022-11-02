It’s been a very long wait, but Dragon Prince Season 4 is finally here. Season 3 premiered back in 2019 (simpler times) and while we’re not sure what took so long, we’re happy to see Netflix’s epic fantasy series return for a new chapter. With just one day to go, you’re probably wondering exactly what time Dragon Prince Season 4 will be released on Netflix. And you may have a few other questions, too. Well, we’ve got answers. Let’s dive in.

What is the Dragon Prince Season 4 release date

In case it wasn’t already clear, Dragon Prince Season 4 arrives on Netflix on Thursday November 3, 2022. This is notably a departure from the typical Friday releases that the service is known for. We don’t know why that is, but we’re not complaining about getting new episodes a day early.

What is the Dragon Prince Season 4 release time?

Some things don’t change. Like always, Netflix will release Dragon Prince Season 4 at 3 a.m. Eastern (that’s midnight Pacific time). But thankfully, you don’t actually have to wait until then to start watching...

How to watch Dragon Prince Season 4 Episode 1 for free right now

Ahead of the premiere, Netflix released the first new episodes on YouTube. You can watch it here:

Is there a Dragon Prince Season 4 trailer?

Yes, there are several. And if you’d rather get a taste of Season 4 without watching the first full episode, you can start here:

Are there any Dragon Prince Season 4 clips available to watch online?

Again, yes! Netflix has released a bunch of clips. Here’s one to check out, but you can find the rest on the Dragon Prince YouTube page.

Can I see a poster for Dragon Prince Season 4?

You sure can! Here’s a few posters, actually, showing how some of the cartoon’s main characters have changed since the end of Season 3.

What’s the plot of Dragon Prince Season 4?

We won’t say too much, but it’s worth noting that Season 4 picks up two years after the big battle that ended Season 3. You can also read the official synopsis for Dragon Prince Season 4 Episode 1:

In this first episode of Season 4 of The Dragon Prince: Mystery of Aaravos, we return to Xadia two years after the Battle for the Storm Spire. Ezran prepares Katolis for official guests while Callum investigates a plot against the king. Viren learns some startling information. And Janai asks Amaya a life-changing question…

Will there be a Dragon Prince Season 5?

Yes! Netflix has ordered three more seasons after Season 4, which will allow The Dragon Prince to close out its entire saga as planned. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait quite so long for Season 5.