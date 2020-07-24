The Dragon Prince reveals some HUGE Season 4 news at Comic-Con panel

Fans of The Dragon Prince tuned in on Friday afternoon for a 40-minute panel featuring the Netflix animated series' cast and co-creators performing skits and answering fan questions. No one expected a Season 4 announcement, let alone what was actually revealed in the Comic-Con@Home's final panel.

If you missed the panel, here's what you need to know about the Dragon Prince Season 4 release date — and beyond.

As Dragon Prince co-creator Aaron Ehasz revealed, Netflix has picked up The Dragon Prince for Season 4. But that's not all. The streaming service has committed to airing the "entire saga." When those words were spoken, the cast erupted in shock and excitement as Ehasz added, "we've got a lot of work to do."

But wait, what is The Dragon Prince saga exactly? Well, about a year ago at Comic-Con 2019, the show's creators outlined a seven-season arc.

"The saga." Inverse

We know that The Dragon Prince Season 4 is called Earth (like Avatar: The Last Airbender, which Ehasz also worked on, Dragon Prince technically refers to each season as a book). But beyond that, we know very little, aside from a basic structure of two two-season arcs. Last year, the showrunners also told Inverse that Season 4 would continue to follow the same main characters, despite representing the start of a new segment in the saga.

Following that 2019 announcement, The Dragon Prince fans were encouraged to lobby Netflix to renew the series for the entire saga using the hashtag #giveusthesaga, and it seems this strategy worked. Of course, it also helps that animation is one of the few things that can still be produced during the coronavirus pandemic...

As for a specific release date, we have no idea when Dragon Prince Season 4 will arrive. It's likely a script already exists (or at least a general outline), but beyond that, we don't know if production has even begun. (Based on the cast's reaction, we're guessing the answer is no.)

You can check out the full panel in the video below, which also includes a couple of cute skits, including one where the show's characters attempt to play Dungeons and Dragons. There's also the announcement of a Dragon Prince table-top game and a new graphic novel that takes place immediately after Season 3 and which Ehasz confirms counts as "canon."