Doctor Who Showrunner Predicts Reboot Filming Start Date— And It's Sooner Than You Think

Doctor Who is in big trouble, and the only solution may be time travel. The British sci-fi series has been in trouble after the dissolution of an experimental partnership with Disney, and now it’s officially put out to tender, meaning the BBC is fielding pitches from production companies to decide who should revive the series eventually.

But Russell T Davies, the two-time showrunner of the series, has a few thoughts about what’s coming ahead for the series, including some advice to fans to be patient and a warning about the use of AI.

Russell T. Davies has a few thoughts about the future of Doctor Who. Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

New Doctor Who could start filming in 2027

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s The Media Show, Davies spoke about the future of Doctor Who, including his prediction of when we could see the series return. “You'll start to see production with a brand-new Doctor, a brand-new companion, summer next year,” he said. But he also had a few cautious words about the incorporation of AI into TV production.

Controversially, the new director general of the BBC, Matt Brittin, said that he had seen a “pretty good” AI-generated episode of Doctor Who, which caused an uproar in the fandom as fans wondered if the series would begin to incorporate generative AI. Brittin later apologized. “I was just trying to make the point: Look at the pace of change and what this stuff can do,” he said. “I want to be really clear: Humans are leading, and I believe in human creativity, enhanced by whatever tools."

Davies recognized how this was an own goal by Brittin. “That's a clumsy thing to say in an industry where he's got writers and artists, and it specifically affects people; they're the first to take the blow,” he said. He also noted that Brittin “hasn't worked in television for that long and might not be so fruity with an opinion in future.”

Doctor Who has always embraced human creativity over a polished presentation. TDY/Shutterstock

Russell T Davies isn’t excited about AI

Davies is firmly anti-AI and made a point to say he was “very worried” about it replacing writers. “I have heard stories of some writers using AI prompts to do a first draft, which I find shocking because I think... What are you paid for otherwise? What are you there to do?” he said.

Doctor Who has amassed such a following in part because of how human the production is. The series may follow a Gallifreyan alien, but from its inception in 1963, it has embraced the fallibility of human creativity, be that low-budget costumes or making every planet look like a Welsh quarry. Whoever brings Doctor Who back next summer will hopefully keep that in mind.

Doctor Who is now streaming on Disney+.