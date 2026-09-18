Doctor Who May Come Back Sooner Than You Think — But There's A Catch

For decades, it seemed like Doctor Who had always existed. The British time travel series began all the way back in 1963, and through multiple eras and multiple actors playing the Doctor, it became a core part of British culture. However, in 1989 the series was put on an indefinite hiatus, and — barring a TV movie in 1996 — wouldn’t come back to screens until the 2005 reboot.

Now, it looks like Doctor Who is on the brink of another hiatus after a failed stint partnering with Disney. The planned Christmas special is no longer happening, and nobody seems to know what’s next. Thankfully, we now have our first glimmer of hope for the show’s future — but the timeline looks grim.

Doctor Who’s latest episode ended on a cliffhanger that may not be resolved for years. BBC Studios

Doctor Who has officially been put out to tender, meaning the BBC is soliciting pitches from production companies who are interested in adapting the IP in the future. Essentially, this means that the BBC is hearing pitches to select which studio will take on the Doctor Who story from here. Rumors of this have been persistent for ages, but this official announcement means that we have access to all kinds of interesting details.

For example, the official invitation document notes that “we will want to begin to get an understanding of the original characters, aliens and themes that producers wish to bring to the show and are keen not to be overly reliant on existing Doctor Who lore.” So whatever form the show takes after this, it probably won’t lean heavily on nostalgia bait. “We are looking for a new perspective that ensures Doctor Who remains relevant, surprising, brave and inspiring for both long-standing fans and new audiences,” the document continues.

Doctor Who is looking for a big reset after a failed partnership with Disney. BBC Studios

But perhaps what is most interesting is the timeline for these pitches. They’re due in early October, and apparently a decision will be made in Spring 2027. This may seem like a long way away, but it’s really a lightning-paced development for TV standards. It looks like we aren’t in for another decades-long hiatus, but whatever does come from this deal won’t reach screens until the 2028/2029 season.

So while we may see the Doctor on our screens again eventually, it won’t be for a few years. Hopefully, that’s long enough for a fresh new take to be developed and usher the franchise into a new era, and definitely long enough for fans to miss their time travel adventures. This isn’t the confirmation of a hiatus, just the first signs of a new era.

Doctor Who’s latest seasons are now streaming on Disney+.