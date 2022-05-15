Doctor Strange 2 writer teases the MCU's solution to America Chavez mystery

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness did a lot to set up Marvel Phase 4. The multiverse, established in Loki, finally got a thorough explanation on the big screen, and the long saga of Wanda Maximoff’s grief and unhealthy coping mechanisms came to a head through Dreamwalking and her possible demise.

But the biggest setup was the introduction of America Chavez, multiversal drifter and lost daughter. Here’s what the film’s writer says about her story, and where it can go from here.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Doctor Strange 2 and Loki writer Michael Waldron explains how America Chavez’s story is left open at the end of the movie. “She's somebody without a family. That's what she's searching for,” he says.

Chavez’s parents are lost somewhere in the multiverse, and that’s the driving force that sends her on a journey. But, Waldron explains, she may have found an unlikely solution here on Earth-616.

“And that's what she finds—surprisingly—in our Doctor Strange and Wong. She finds a home in Kamar-Taj at the end. When it's all said and done, it looks kind of tidy. We also set up the next chapter in the America Chavez story,” he says.

So what could this next chapter of America’s story possibly be? Now that she’s found a new home, has she abandoned a search for her mothers? The answer to this question could determine her future. If she wants to find her parents, she could use the training she receives at Kamar-Taj to control her powers and go on a more thorough search for her family.

Alternatively, if she’s content with her found family, her future could involve using her powers to assist with the multiversal dynamics within the MCU, or we could even just follow her time in training. She’s still young, and a series showing her Spider-Man-like coming of age while trying to control possibly the most expansive powers in the entire franchise may be just what Phase 4 needs.

The only other question that remains is where this next chapter will debut. Is America strictly a movie character, or will her journey make the jump to the Marvel TV universe? The answer may lie in the success of Marvel’s next teen girl series, Ms. Marvel. Kamala Khan is set to appear in both her own series and the upcoming Captain Marvel sequel The Marvels, and her reception could decide where America Chavez’s next chapter will land.

But regardless of the venue, it’s a comfort knowing America’s story doesn’t end with this film. She’s got a rich and varied history and promises more exploration of the multiverse, both of which are catnip for Marvel fans. No matter where she ends up, legions of fans are sure to flock to her.