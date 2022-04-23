Doctor Strange 2 leak reveals 6 MCU dream cameos could finally happen

There may be more substance to some of the biggest rumors surrounding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness than Marvel fans initially believed.

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe film is shaping up to be one of the biggest and most ambitious superhero movies ever made, and its early trailers have gone out of their way to tease the film’s mind-bending visuals, multiversal variants, and surprising alternate realities. Despite that, the general consensus amongst fans is that Marvel is likely keeping Multiverse of Madness’ biggest surprises under tight wraps.

Unfortunately for the studio, one new MCU leak may reveal the identities of all of the Doctor Strange sequel’s biggest cameo characters.

The Leak — In a recent Patreon post, well-known Marvel insider DanielRPK revealed a list they claim contains every one of the “major cameos” fans should expect to see in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. According to the leaker, the film will feature appearances from John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau/Captain Marvel, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and Charlize Theron as Clea.

WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE TIME-TRAVEL MOVIE? Click here to help us rank all the ones on Netflix.

As always, this leak should be treated with some suspicion. Ultimately we won’t know how accurate this list is until Multiverse of Madness is finally playing in theaters. That said, the list is comprised of characters and actors who have long been rumored to have cameo appearances in this year’s Doctor Strange sequel.

Reed Richards takes a walk through New York City in Fantastic Four Vol. 1 #643. Published in 2015. Marvel Comics

Next Level Cameos — There are a few characters on this list whose roles in Multiverse of Madness have already been either confirmed or heavily alluded to by Marvel Studios, including Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Hayley Atwell’s Captain Carter. A number of the other names, however, have only been rumored to appear.

That’s certainly the case for John Krasinski and Charlize Theron. Both actors have long been rumored to have roles in Multiverse of Madness as Mister Fantastic and Clea, but it’s always been impossible to determine whether there’s any actual substance to the rumors, or if they’re just the products of some fans’ wishes.

If this leak is to be believed, it looks like those rumors may have been more worthy of consideration than fans assumed. Additionally, while Anson Mount and Lashana Lynch’s names have only just recently entered the Multiverse of Madness rumor mill, most fans seem to agree that there’s a real chance at least one of them will appear in the film.

Benedict Cumberbatch will appear as Defender Strange in this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel Studios

The Inverse Analysis — With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ theatrical release only a few weeks away, Marvel fans don’t have much longer to wait before they find out which of the film’s many rumored cameos have been true all along and which claims were nonsense.

For what it’s worth, this leak does back up a number of the film’s most persistent rumors. Whether that means fans will actually see characters like Clea, Reed Richards, and Black Bolt show up on the big screen this coming May remains to be seen.